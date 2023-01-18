American Vision Partners Welcomes Dr. Shaun Brierly as new Chief Medical Officer

American Vision Partners ("AVP"), one of the largest and fastest-growing eye care management organizations in the nation, announced the hire of Dr. Shaun Brierly, M.D. as their new Chief Medical Officer.

PHOENIX, Jan. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- American Vision Partners ("AVP"), one of the largest and fastest-growing eye care management organizations in the nation, announced the hire of Dr. Shaun Brierly, M.D. as their new Chief Medical Officer.

Dr. Brierly is board certified by the American Board of Ophthalmology. He graduated summa cum laude with a Bachelor of Science in marine biology from Cal Poly, San Luis Obispo before earning his Doctorate of Medicine from University of California, Davis Medical School. He completed an Internal Medicine internship at St. Vincent Hospital in Portland, OR, followed by Ophthalmology residency at University of California, Davis Medical Center in Sacramento, where he was Chief Resident. He is currently on track to complete his Master of Business Administration from University of Michigan, Ross School of Business in April, 2023.

Dr. Brierly also comes to American Vision Partners with more than two decades of experience developing his clinical and leadership skills across diverse environments. He led Kaiser Permanente's multi-subspecialty ophthalmology group in northern California's wine country, where in 2019 he was voted Top Doctor by his peers in Sonoma Magazine. As a U.S. Army Medical Corps officer, he was responsible for military eye care across five Middle Eastern countries during Operation Inherent Resolve. After a short stint in concierge private pay ophthalmology as founder and President of Copper Eye Surgery, Dr. Brierly broadened his skillset with Cigna Medical Group as Medical Director of Specialty & Ancillary services with responsibility for Ophthalmology, Optometry, Optical, General Surgery, Dermatology, Podiatry, Audiology, Ambulatory Surgery, and Imaging.

"I am very excited to be joining the American Vision Partners family. I hope to continue to ensure that patients who choose American Vision Partners are cared for with skill and compassion by the highest quality doctors and clinicians," said Dr. Brierly.

Dr. Brierly will become a primary member of American Vision Partner's Medical Executive Committee and will help promote the success of more than 180 recognized doctors and health care providers across AVP's 12 practices.

"We are extremely fortunate to have a clinical leader of Dr. Brierly's caliber," said Shane Armstrong, CEO of American Vision Partners. "I know he's up to the task and will be an exceptional complement to our already stellar group of doctors."

About American Vision Partners

American Vision Partners is one of the nation's largest and fastest growing eye care physician services organizations. AVP serves communities throughout Arizona, Texas, New Mexico and Nevada with more than 180 nationally recognized doctors and 120 locations. We partner with the most respected ophthalmology practices in the country and share a best-in-class management system, infrastructure and technology to provide the highest-quality patient care. Our partner practices, including Barnet Dulaney Perkins Eye Center, Southwestern Eye Center, Retinal Consultants of Arizona, M&M Eye Institute, Abrams Eye Institute, Southwest Eye Institute, Aiello Eye Institute, Moretsky Cassidy Vision Correction, Wellish Vision Institute, West Texas Eye Associates, Laser Eye Center of Lubbock, and Vantage Eye Center have on average been in practice for more than 30 years. For more information, please visit http://www.AmericanVisionPartners.com.

