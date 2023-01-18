Job Announcement - Coordinator

The ND Protection & Advocacy Project is hiring

Summary of Work

Are you passionate about serving others? Do you have the desire to advocate for equality and inclusion? The ND Protection & Advocacy Project is a statewide agency with the federally mandated purpose of protecting and advocating for the rights of people with disabilities in North Dakota. We are searching for a change maker to serve the North Dakota Olmstead Commission. The Olmstead Commission's goal is to move North Dakota towards greater integration and inclusion for persons with disabilities with respect to community services and supports, employment, education, health care, housing and transportation. This position provides coordination and support to facilitate the work of the commission. This position is located at our Bismarck office. Occasional travel will be required.

Minimum Qualifications:

• Bachelor’s Degree.

• Major in prelaw, political science, social work, or related fields.

Preferred Qualifications:

• Juris Doctorate degree or master's degree

• two years of work experience as a licensed attorney, and licensure to practice law in North Dakota.

• Professional experience working with people with disabilities.

• Work experience providing legal representation to individuals in administrative hearings or civil proceedings in state or federal court.

• Work experience involving research and written analysis of complex statutes, rules, and regulations.

• Demonstrated knowledge of federal and state law, as well as rulings with substantial relevance to people with disabilities. Examples include the Olmstead v. LC, American with Disabilities Act [ADA], Individuals with Disabilities Education Act [IDEA], Section 504 of the Rehabilitation Act, Medicaid, Medicare, Disability-connected employment law, Social Security Disability, and Guardianship.

• Work experience training and providing recommendations to others on legal rights issues, conducting outreach or public awareness activities, or developing legal materials or resources for groups, such as clients, professionals, or the public.

• Experience participating on issue-focused committees, task forces, workgroups or other groups seeking systemic changes.

• Work experience that involved preparing and presenting testimony to legislative and/or regulatory bodies or other involvement in the legislative process – state or federal.

• Training and experience in Conflict Resolution or Alternative Dispute Resolution.

Salary Range: $4,003-$7,400 per month (Based on experience)+ Full Benefits

Application Procedures

Applicants must complete an online application at http://www.nd.gov/omb/jobs and upload a cover letter and resume. Failure to include all required documents will result in disqualification. We do not accept applications submitted by mail, email, or fax.

Application materials must be received no later than 11:59 p.m. on the closing date. The cover letter must include a summary of how the applicant meets the minimum and preferred qualifications. The online application includes questions regarding minimum and preferred qualifications. Responses must be supported by application materials.

Contact Veronica Zietz for more information regarding the job or Barb Winking for assistance in the application or interview process, at (701) 328-2950, 1-800-472-2670.