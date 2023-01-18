Marketplace at Birdcage Announces Be Well at Birdcage Event, a Free Event Open to the Public
EINPresswire.com/ -- Marketplace at Birdcage just announced Be Well at Birdcage, a Health, Wellness and Safety Event, which will take place on Saturday, February 18th, 2023, from 11am - 3pm, behind Jamba Juice.
Be Well at Birdcage will feature, free fitness classes, health screenings, safety demonstrations, and a family-friendly atmosphere with food, music, and a self-care makers market. All guests who RSVP ahead of time will receive a free raffle ticket which will be entered into a drawing for prizes during the event including gift cards, a Google Nest Thermostat, and a 1-year membership to Chuze Fitness.
“We’re excited to announce Be Well at Birdcage as our first event of the year,” shared Colby Young, Vice President, Asset Management. “Be Well at Birdcage is the perfect event to bring the community together and promote health, wellness, and safety as we kick off the new year.”
Be Well at Birdcage is partnering with Chuze Fitness, who will be hosting two free fitness classes at the event, along with Eyeglass World, Patelco Credit Union, NAMI Sacramento (the Sacramento affiliate of the National Alliance on Mental Illness), the Sacramento Metropolitan Fire Department, Sac Community Collective Makers Market, Sunrise Marketplace, and more. RSVP here:
https://www.eventbrite.com/e/be-well-at-birdcage-tickets-500200612497
For more information, please visit us at www.marketplaceatbirdcage.com, or contact Sandy Stolz at sandy@infuzemarketing.com.
About Marketplace at Birdcage
Marketplace at Birdcage is a neighborhood and regional shopping center located at 6065 Sunrise Blvd, Citrus Heights, CA 95610. From clothing and crafts to groceries and restaurants, Marketplace at Birdcage is your one-stop shop for all your needs. Please visit our website, www.marketplaceatbirdcage.com, for a complete list of stores and calendar updates.
Colby Young
Be Well at Birdcage will feature, free fitness classes, health screenings, safety demonstrations, and a family-friendly atmosphere with food, music, and a self-care makers market. All guests who RSVP ahead of time will receive a free raffle ticket which will be entered into a drawing for prizes during the event including gift cards, a Google Nest Thermostat, and a 1-year membership to Chuze Fitness.
“We’re excited to announce Be Well at Birdcage as our first event of the year,” shared Colby Young, Vice President, Asset Management. “Be Well at Birdcage is the perfect event to bring the community together and promote health, wellness, and safety as we kick off the new year.”
Be Well at Birdcage is partnering with Chuze Fitness, who will be hosting two free fitness classes at the event, along with Eyeglass World, Patelco Credit Union, NAMI Sacramento (the Sacramento affiliate of the National Alliance on Mental Illness), the Sacramento Metropolitan Fire Department, Sac Community Collective Makers Market, Sunrise Marketplace, and more. RSVP here:
https://www.eventbrite.com/e/be-well-at-birdcage-tickets-500200612497
For more information, please visit us at www.marketplaceatbirdcage.com, or contact Sandy Stolz at sandy@infuzemarketing.com.
About Marketplace at Birdcage
Marketplace at Birdcage is a neighborhood and regional shopping center located at 6065 Sunrise Blvd, Citrus Heights, CA 95610. From clothing and crafts to groceries and restaurants, Marketplace at Birdcage is your one-stop shop for all your needs. Please visit our website, www.marketplaceatbirdcage.com, for a complete list of stores and calendar updates.
Colby Young
Marketplace at Birdcage
+1 858-369-7000
cyoung@gerritygroup.com