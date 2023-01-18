Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,881 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 340,413 in the last 365 days.

Collabstr's 2023 Influencer Marketing Report Reveals Surprising Industry Trends

Collabstr Influencer Marketing Report

Collabstr Influencer Marketing Report

Influencer marketing industry size

Influencer marketing industry size

collabstr logo

collabstr logo

The influencer market is predicted to reach a size of $17.4 billion by the end of 2023, representing a 14.47% increase from 2022.

This year, brands and advertisers performed millions of searches and placed thousands of orders on the marketplace. We’re able to look at what kind of creators are in-demand.”
— Kyle Dulay
VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, January 18, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Collabstr, a leading influencer marketplace, has released its 2023 Influencer Marketing Report: Influencer Marketing Statistics, Trends, and Predictions with the purpose of sharing the most notable trends and statistics in the creator economy heading into 2023.

The report projects that influencer marketing will be a $17.4 billion market by the end of 2023, up 14.47% from $15.2 billion in 2022. Collabstr's annual report uses first-party data from over 20,000 advertisers and 50,000 influencers to provide unique insights into the reasons for this rapid growth and the industry's outlook going into 2023.

Among other things, the report covers:

Influencer marketing spend and distribution amongst TikTok, Instagram, YouTube, and UGC
Gender distribution among influencers and content creators
How much influencers and creators are making on various platforms
Global distribution of influencer marketing budgets
Future trends in influencer marketing

Collabstr aims to exceed the detail and data quality of any other influencer marketing reports on the market. The data was extracted from brands, advertisers, and creators that interacted with one another on the Collabstr marketplace. Coming across such a report with first-party data is few and far between, but thanks to its large dataset, Collabstr managed to spot particularly niche trends sooner.

According to the report, the average initial spend on an influencer is $257, with 46% of paid influencer collaborations in 2022 taking place on TikTok. Moreover, 26% of creators offer user-generated content services, nearly double the amount in 2021. The report reveals the most popular social media platforms amongst influencers and marketers, along with trends that help marketers maximize their time and money when it comes to working with influencers.

"This year, brands and advertisers performed millions of searches and placed thousands of orders on the marketplace. We’re able to look at what kind of creators are in-demand and what kind of strategies are being deployed in real-time" says Kyle Dulay, co-founder of Collabstr. "We’re able to analyze spending and behaviour patterns to see how the market is evolving, and every year we throw that data into a report."

About Collabstr
Collabstr is the world's largest public influencer marketplace. Thousands of advertisers use Collabstr to source custom content for their products and services from influencers. This ranges from sponsored content on social media to product videos, testimonials, and much more.

Clayton
Collabstr
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Twitter
LinkedIn
Instagram
YouTube
TikTok

You just read:

Collabstr's 2023 Influencer Marketing Report Reveals Surprising Industry Trends

Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Media, Advertising & PR, Social Media, Technology


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.