Daryl Yurek launches new website for Daryl Yurek - Bolder Ventures.com
Daryl Yurek Managing Partner BVP
Bolder Ventures supports early stage growth companies.LONDON, ON, CANADA, January 18, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Daryl Yurek - Bolder Ventures has taken this opportunity to update its website. After serving growth companies for the last 18 years it was time for an update. The new website shows a history of our transactions and a list of the growth companies we have worked for. Services provided by Bolder include Market research. We analyze markets for our clients on a local, regional, national, or global basis and then determine a plan to take a reasonable share of the target market over time. Financing, we assist companies with their required financing: debt, convertible debt, IPO, and follow-on offerings. To date, bolder has assisted in the raising of over $400M for its clients. Beauty contest. If a company decides to do a public offering it will need an Investment Banker to assist. In order to choose the best bank, the Beauty contest is the best process. Sales and Marketing plan. The most common reason for failure in an early-stage growth plan is a poor sales and marketing plan. Bolder will assist in this process to ensure our clients get the best plan to market possible. Research, Bolder will provide research on the client company and the marketplace they are targeting. this research will assist in the development of investors. This information and more can be found on the new website.
Bolder Venture Partners is a consulting firm for early-stage growth companies and has been serving the market since 1997.
