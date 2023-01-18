Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,880 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 340,428 in the last 365 days.

Daryl Yurek launches new website for Daryl Yurek - Bolder Ventures.com

Daryl Yurek Managing Partner BVP

Bolder Ventures supports early stage growth companies.

LONDON, ON, CANADA, January 18, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Daryl Yurek - Bolder Ventures has taken this opportunity to update its website. After serving growth companies for the last 18 years it was time for an update. The new website shows a history of our transactions and a list of the growth companies we have worked for. Services provided by Bolder include Market research. We analyze markets for our clients on a local, regional, national, or global basis and then determine a plan to take a reasonable share of the target market over time. Financing, we assist companies with their required financing: debt, convertible debt, IPO, and follow-on offerings. To date, bolder has assisted in the raising of over $400M for its clients. Beauty contest. If a company decides to do a public offering it will need an Investment Banker to assist. In order to choose the best bank, the Beauty contest is the best process. Sales and Marketing plan. The most common reason for failure in an early-stage growth plan is a poor sales and marketing plan. Bolder will assist in this process to ensure our clients get the best plan to market possible. Research, Bolder will provide research on the client company and the marketplace they are targeting. this research will assist in the development of investors. This information and more can be found on the new website.

Bolder Venture Partners is a consulting firm for early-stage growth companies and has been serving the market since 1997.

Daryl Yurek
Bolder Venture Partners
+1 2262396600
email us here

You just read:

Daryl Yurek launches new website for Daryl Yurek - Bolder Ventures.com

Distribution channels: Technology


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.