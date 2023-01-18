Chameleon Chair Collection Announces New Partnership with DBD Las Vegas

Destinations by Design will be the new and exclusive vendor for The Chameleon Chair Collection in Las Vegas

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, January 18, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Southern California-based Chameleon Chair Collection is happy to announce a new partnership with Las Vegas-based event design and

production company, Destinations By Design (DBD), as the exclusive vendor of The Chameleon Chair Collection for the greater Las Vegas region.

The Chameleon Chair Collection is a luxury line of chair seating solutions popular for weddings, galas, and various special events. With a unique and elegant silhouette, sleek tapered legs, fine metal finishes, and attention to detail, Chameleon Chairs are widely recognized and coveted by today’s top event designers, planners, and venues. Projected to be the biggest trend in special event seating for 2023, Chameleon Chairs are becoming the gold standard of chairs within the events industry.

When The Chameleon Chair Collection sought to partner with a leader in the special event industry offering exclusive supplier rights to the collection, DBD was a clear choice. As one of the most significant destination management, creative event design, and special event production companies in Las Vegas, they have been providing event solutions to their clients for decades.

DBD does everything from custom event design build-outs, destination management services, event entertainment, specialty event décor, floral design, and so much more. Their 132,000-square-foot headquarters, located in southwest Las Vegas, houses DBD’s production and corporate offices, as well as thousands of event rental options they provide. The inclusion of Chameleon Chairs in the plethora of high-profile events, luxury weddings, and galas the company produces and designs has already proven beneficial to the Chameleon Chair brand strategy.

Now as the exclusive and preferred supplier of The Chameleon Chair Collection, DBD will be able to offer Chameleon Chair rentals to their clients, Las Vegas casino partners, or anyone of the general public needing a designer look at the best price with the most options. To learn more about Chameleon Chair rentals through DBD, please visit their website at www.dbdvegas.com.

The Chameleon Chair Collection earned its name as one of the most versatile single-frame chairs on the market. With a wide variety of plush cushion covers, colors, and fabrics, their ergonomic design, and versatile chairback fabric coverings, the Chameleon Chair offers comfortable seating with endless styling options.

The Chameleon Chair Collection was founded in 2005 and acquired a patent pending the design of The Chameleon Chair system in the same year. The opportunity to provide over 1,500 chairs for the 2005 Academy Awards® Governors Ball was the company’s initial foray into the chair business. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and rents its proprietary Chameleon Chair products, and has preferred supplier partnerships for distribution with several specialty event companies throughout the United States. To learn more about The Chameleon Chair Collection, or for a full list of Chameleon Chair

preferred suppliers across the country, please visit www.chameleonchair.com.

###