DEQ makes grant opportunities easier to navigate

The North Carolina Department of Environmental Quality (DEQ) launched a new webpage that provides information on all DEQ funding programs in one place, along with a searchable list of currently open applications for grant opportunities.

“This new tool will make it easier to access funding available through DEQ and support projects that will improve public health, the environment and quality of life across North Carolina,” said Secretary Elizabeth S. Biser.

The new Grants page is a one-stop shop for everyone, including local governments, businesses, community and nonprofit organizations and others, looking for grant and loan funding information for a variety of environmental projects.

The page includes recurring and one-time funding sources across DEQ divisions, with links to additional information including eligibility, how to apply, and program contacts. Potential applicants can also view a searchable list of funding opportunities currently accepting applications, with the option to filter by who is eligible to apply.

DEQ receives state and federal funding to distribute for projects that improve air and water quality, reduce waste, enhance energy efficiency, and more. Recent federal legislation (including the American Rescue Plan Act, Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, and Inflation Reduction Act) has expanded DEQ’s capacity to fund water infrastructure and clean energy projects over the next several years. Some of this funding has already been allocated, while more opportunities will become available in the future.

For more information, please visit the DEQ Grants page here.