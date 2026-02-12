State Water Infrastructure Authority to meet Feb. 18 in Raleigh and via teleconference

The State Water Infrastructure Authority will meet in person in Raleigh and via teleconference (Webex) on Wednesday, Feb. 18, from 9 am – 4:15 pm. The public may listen to the meeting online or by phone.

WHAT: Meeting of the State Water Infrastructure Authority

WHEN: Wednesday, Feb. 18, 2026, 9 am – 4:15 pm

WHERE: In person in Raleigh and Via Teleconference (Webex):

In person in Raleigh:

Green Square Boardroom, Room 5001

217 W. Jones St.

Raleigh NC 27603

Online (via Webex): https://ncgov.webex.com/ncgov/j.php?MTID=m1eef2e1bb0320e63ad1dd1a60468bfa8

Password: NCDWI

By Phone: 415-655-0003

Access Code: 2421 820 7213

MEETING AGENDA

To comment during the public comment portion of the meeting, register here by 8 a.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 18, 2026.

The authority is an independent body with primary responsibility for awarding federal and state funding for water and wastewater infrastructure projects. Other responsibilities include developing a state water infrastructure master plan, recommending ways to maximize the use of available loan and grant funding resources, and examining best and emerging practices.