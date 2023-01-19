KOLLAB YOUTH AND INFINI-D LEARNING PARTNER TO BRING STEM PROGRAM TO MIDDLE SCHOOL STUDENTS
EINPresswire.com/ -- Space exploration is an exciting and wide-ranging frontier. Getting into space (and back down) is hard, involving rockets and launch vehicles, satellites, spacecraft, re-entry systems, landers and rovers, robots, and orbital mechanics, not to mention hypothetical technologies like space elevators and artificial gravity. The average person would never understand the size of this very complex industry.
Kollab Youth and Infini-D Learning have partnered to hold a STEM Space event for middle school students on Saturday, January 21 at the Los Angeles Air Force Space at Fort MacArthur (2400 Pacific Avenue, San Pedro), from 10:00 AM to 1:00 PM.
The Space Mission for middle school students, is a program that lets students run interactive missions with the whole group and have comprehensive data on their performance. "We are so excited for this special program to be experienced by 5 to 8th graders. Youth will learn, have fun and make friends, and we know this could be the launch of a STEM career for these youth", stated Mary Hewitt, CEO of Kollab Youth.
"Each mission is a dramatic story that requires students to collaboratively apply what they have learned in class in order to be successful. This STEM experience embodies the pillars of Kollab Youth - problem solving, communication, collaboration, critical thinking, time management, prioritization, initiative and creativity, which is why it made sense to take this partnership to the next level, stated James King, Vice President of Sales for Infini-D Learning.
The Los Angeles Air Force Space at Fort MacArthur is holding this pivotal and impactful event. "We are so excited to offer our students this opportunity to explore and learn about an industry they thought perhaps was out of reach or never considered. We are happy to be hosting this event”, stated Patricia Brown, Flight Chief, Child and Youth Services.
Kollab Youth - The Kollab Youth Workforce Development Program is a 501(c)3 public charity organization created for under resourced middle and high school students. Kollab program helps them explore career opportunities in business, STEM and other emerging 21st century careers that are high growth and high wage jobs. Kollab Youth receive mentorship from industry experts and earn resume-worthy work experience through paid apprenticeships and internships connecting them with the future workforce and preparing them to compete in tomorrow’s workplace.
Infini-D Learning is a collaborative instructional game the whole class plays together that measures each student’s knowledge, skills, and dispositions. Students are assessed as they participate in “missions” built around current science and math standards. Each student’s computer turns into a futuristic control station where they must gather data, make decisions, and apply their learning to succeed.
Infini-D Learning provides educators with unique technology developed with support from the National Science Foundation. The primary differentiator for the technology is how it comprehensively is able to assess student performance through collaborative and automated simulations that are deployed through the gamified online interface. Each experience follows a detailed narrative tied to core subject content, dynamically adapts to student performance, and produces a detailed report for each participant through regular gameplay.
Contact:
Mary Hewitt
CEO, Kollab Youth
mhewitt@kollabyouth.org
310 303 2869
James King
VP Sales, Infini-D Learning
james@infinidlearning.com
310 701 5170
Patricia A. Brown, NH-03
Flight Chief, Child and Youth Services Flight
61 FSS/FSY
(310) 653-5176
(310) 809-5322 Cell
Patricia.brown.3@spaceforce.mil
