GOV. KAY IVEY APPOINTS MARK FOWLER COMMISSIONER OF INSURANCE

1/18/2023

Governor Kay Ivey has appointed Mark Fowler to serve as Commissioner of the Alabama Department of Insurance.

“I am proud to officially appoint Mark to serve as our commissioner at the Department of Insurance. Already at the helm as acting commissioner, he has made strides for Alabamians and is well respected by his colleagues,” Governor Ivey said. “I am excited for the strong team we have in place, and I am confident Alabama’s best days are still in front of us.”

As Commissioner of Insurance, Fowler serves as chief administrator for the department and leads it in fulfilling its mission to serve Alabamians by regulating the insurance industry, providing consumer protection, promoting market stability, and enforcing state fire safety standards and laws. In his role as Commissioner of Insurance, he also serves as a member of the Alabama Securities Commission. Additionally, Fowler participates in a variety of committees and task forces with the National Association of Insurance Commissioners.

“I am deeply thankful to Governor Kay Ivey for the opportunity to serve as Commissioner of Insurance for the state of Alabama. I am humbled and honored by the confidence and trust she has shown in me by this appointment,” Fowler said. “My service with the Department these last ten years has been one of the most rewarding experiences of my life. We have a great team here.” Fowler continued, “We will work hard every day to honor the Governor’s trust and to serve the people of Alabama to the highest standard.”

Fowler joined the department in 2013, serving in the roles of Government Relations Manager, then Chief of Staff and Deputy Commissioner. During that time, he helped shepherd more than 40 bills through the Alabama Legislature. He also served as department liaison with the governor’s staff, other government agencies, and industry and consumer organizations.

Governor Ivey appointed Fowler Acting Commissioner in July 2022, upon the retirement of former Commissioner Jim Ridling.

“During his more than 13 years of public service, Commissioner Ridling set a high bar for his dedicated service, integrity, grace, and transparency. He was the model of what the finest of insurance commissioners should be,” Fowler said. “I know that during my tenure as Commissioner, I will be guided by the memory of his wisdom, his integrity, his professionalism, his grace, and his gentle good humor.”

Before joining the Alabama Department of Insurance, Fowler established a 28-year career in government, public affairs, and association management. He also served as a legislative assistant to the late U.S. Senator Howell Heflin.

Fowler graduated from Auburn University with a bachelor’s degree in broadcast communications and holds a Master of Political Science from Auburn University Montgomery.

Read Mark's bio here.



