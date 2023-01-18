Let’s Talk STEM with Dr. Calvin Mackie Touts Sevitri Wilson, an Extraordinary Black Woman with a Flourishing Tech Co.

Podcast Moderator Ken Sain, Special Guest Sevitri Wilson, and Host Dr. Calvin Mackie

Wilson explains her magic carpet ride from idea, to building a team, to gaining the confidence of investors. She provides a blueprint for young entrepreneurs.

The ability to have hope and dream big dreams is fundamental to our humanity. But it's also very important to remember that to make our dream into a reality, you will need a plan of action.” — Dr. Calvin Mackie

NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA, UNITED STATES, January 18, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- VIDEO PODCAST

AUDIO PODCAST

The new episode of Let’s Talk STEM With Dr. Calvin Mackie spotlights the amazing journey of Sevitri Wilson, a Louisiana native who pursued her dreams. Wilson turned a desire to help non-profits succeed into a tech company that raised an astounding $50 million in venture capital, including $35 million in a Series B venture funding round. One of the single highest amounts ever raised by a Black female-operated technology company.

What’s more, as Wilson, 35, explains in this exhilarating conversation with Dr. Mackie, she began as a non-techie, someone without any coding experience. On the podcast, she details the major steps that lead to her success. And the grit and determination it required. Her company, Resilia, was launched in 2016 to revolutionize how socially conscious leaders develop, sustain, and grow nonprofits, corporations, cities, and other enterprises.

It's extraordinary listening as Wilson explains the magic carpet ride from idea, to building a team, to gaining the confidence of investors. She provides a blueprint for young entrepreneurs wanting to follow a path to success.

The journey began with her work to provide the strategy and support needed by nonprofit. Her software includes management tools, such as board management, training, and reporting donor contributions. “We were working as consultants, kind of helping with the back office and bringing capacity to those various areas,” Wilson says. “I saw the opportunity to say, ‘Okay, how can we deliver this through technology? ‘And essentially make it like on demand to nonprofits and to their entire team. Because what we found was as consultants, it was always hard to get everyone on the same calendars.”

Thus, their technology resolves any access questions. “So now (when) nonprofits say they want to do a course on fundraising,” Wilson says. “Where we used to go in and do these webinars in person and try to deliver this information. Now, they can literally be sitting at home on a Sunday and take this course.”

One of the biggest challenges, she says, it that she couldn’t actually build her visions. “I had to take a vision and then go find engineers to actually build it, which is actually very difficult,” she adds, lamenting that when she was a child there weren’t opportunities for her to learn the coding that builds software.

Dr. Mackie marvels at Wilson’s accomplishments, gushing that “today we're going to talk to someone who understand what it means to dream. Also, how to go from a dream to having a plan to confront every challenge that may come your way.” Dr. Mackie notes that when he “had a dream to create what is now STEM NOLA,” he turned to Wilson to help him formulate a plan to get the organization started.

“Many of us have dreams that we want to see come true,” he says. “That is great. The ability to have hope and dream big dreams is fundamental to our humanity. But it's also very important to remember that to make our dream into a reality, you will need a plan of action. Sustained funding and ongoing training to be successful. Often the people speak of seeing their success manifest in a future that's very aspirational.”

Further, Dr. Mackie says, “I can only imagine that you had serious challenges as an African-American woman with a non-tech background.”

