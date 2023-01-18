Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,891 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 339,463 in the last 365 days.

Green Mountain Conservation Camp Registration is Open

If you are 12 to 14 years old and want to learn about Vermont's wildlife and gain outdoor skills, consider attending one of the Vermont Fish and Wildlife Department's Green Mountain Conservation Camps this summer.  If you are a GMCC alum,16 or younger, consider coming back for another summer.

The one-week camp programs are held at Lake Bomoseen in Castleton and Buck Lake in Woodbury.  Campers participate in hands-on learning about fish and wildlife conservation, ecology, forestry, orienteering, safe firearm and archery techniques, swimming, canoeing, fishing and more.  Natural resource professionals come to the camp to share information on their programs and take campers out for field activities.

“Whether kids come alone or with friends, they are guaranteed to meet new people and form new bonds while experiencing Vermont’s natural resources to the fullest,” said Fish and Wildlife Education Specialist Hannah Phelps.  “An important take-away message and common theme during the week is that conserving and managing habitat will help ensure Vermont will have fish and wildlife in the future.” 

“We would love to have all of the advanced sessions filled for campers who have already attended a basic session,” added Phelps.  “Advanced sessions are for campers who have completed a basic session in a previous summer and who are 16 years old or younger.  Advanced sessions include more in-depth activities about backpacking, camping, natural resources, and unique hunting and fishing techniques.” 

Conservation Camps open June 18 and continue until August 18.  Tuition is $250 for the week, including food, lodging and equipment, and financial assistance is available.

 

Information and registration are available at www.vtfishandwildlife.com

For more information, contact FWGMCC@vermont.gov or call 802-522-2925.

You just read:

Green Mountain Conservation Camp Registration is Open

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.