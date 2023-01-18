Chicago Area Native Wins Prestigious National Voice Over Award

Janet Peters receives the prestigious Voice Arts Award at the SOVAS VAA at Warner Brothers Studios in December 2022

CHICAGO, IL, USA, January 18, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- With more than 15 years of theater and improvisation experience, Janet Peters of Wilmette, IL is an internationally known voice over actor with countless VO credits to her name. Her signature distinctive voice makes her one of the most sought-after VO actors in the industry today.

With six national VO award nominations and THREE-wins under her belt, Janet is thrilled to announce her most recent big win in the voice over industry. Janet was honored to walk the red carpet at the 9th Annual SOVAS (Society of Voice Arts and Sciences) “Voice Arts Awards” at the Warner Brothers Studio in Hollywood in December of 2022.

Janet was named the winner of the 2022 SOVAS Voice Arts Award for “BEST PERFORMANCE FOR A MOBILE APP” portraying a playful yet sarcastic fox for Lyre’s Non-Alcoholic Beverages. In the VO industry, the SOVAS VAA is considered the most prestigious of all awards and is considered to be the “Academy Awards of the Voice over industry”.

Whether a client is searching for warm and friendly or distant and cruel; lighthearted and funny or deadly serious, she has the range to meet all voice over needs. Her award-winning voice is at the same time both comfortingly familiar and completely distinctive and unforgettable.

Janet’s Motto is “Keep going” which she adopted from one of her award-winning videos by the same name – and that she does! The “Keep Going” video and more samples of her work can be seen and heard on her website at: www.JanetPetersVoices.com