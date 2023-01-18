Submit Release
Introducing Good Morning Black People With Morgan Rees

Author and media influencer Morgan Rees is starting a new chapter in her life this week with her new podcast show Good Morning Black People with Morgan Rees. 

CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES, January 18, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Author and media influencer Morgan Rees is starting a new chapter in her life this week with her new podcast show Good Morning Black People with Morgan Rees.  While the show title suggests that it is targeting African Americans, Morgan Rees introduces a very different take on who she is referencing with regards to “Black People.”

Author Morgan Rees explained in a recent interview, “In today’s America, Black People references anyone who falls into one of the disregarded or disenfranchised persons of color.  Ironically, we are saying “good morning” anyone tuning into the show.  The show will feature individuals from every walk of life and who may be a part of any of today’s America.  The show is a daily morning show featuring interviews, entertainment news, and discussions involving social and political topics.  I’m very excited about the show and I can’t wait to bring it to the masses.”

Morgan Rees is a Brooklyn native who was raised in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.  She now resides in North Carolina.  Sh is the author of Endurance is Victory, an autobiographical view of her life in the southern state.  It illustrates challenges she faced as a young mother and wife.  The book is available as an e-book and in paperback on Amazon and at www.authormorganrees.com.  To learn more about Morgan Rees, contact her on Instagram @morganreesauthor.   

N. D. “Indy” Brennan is an author, copywriter, podcasting host, media influencer, business development strategist, and brand manager. To contact N. D. “Indy” Brennan, send inquiries or comments to ndbrennanauthor@gmail.com.

