Hot Date Kitchen Launches Pay-What-You-Can Option

Hot Dates: Chocolate covered medjool dates filled with spiced sunflower butter. Hot Date Kitchen Logo

Why This Small Snack Company Sells Products for as Little as One Cent

We don’t like the idea that some folks can’t access this type of food because of finances, and decided to launch this program as an experiment.” — Robbie Madfis, Founder at Hot Date Kitchen

SOMERVILLE, MA, UNITED STATES, January 18, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Hot Date Kitchen (HDK), a Massachusetts-based company known for its small batch chocolate covered stuffed dates, is launching an experimental model called Pay-What-You-Can, and allowing their customers to pay as little as one penny and up to twenty dollars for a full-size bag of their flagship product, Hot Dates, which normally retails for $9.79.

The company prides itself on using only ethically and sustainably sourced ingredients, making their products by hand in small-batches, and donating a portion of their profits to high-impact charitable causes. While their Hot Dates aren’t the most expensive snack you can find, they certainly aren’t cheap.

“Food that is delicious and healthy, that is responsibly sourced, and mindfully produced is going to cost more than the industrialized and mass-produced alternatives. We don’t like the idea that some folks can’t access this type of food because of finances, and so decided to launch this program as an experiment.” says Robbie Madfis, founder of Hot Date Kitchen.

The company does not make any money from the program. Instead, they offer a limited number of products at the Pay-What-You-Can option each day, and any profit made from those sales is donated to the Clean Air Task Force, a high-impact charity working on climate-change mitigation.

The company takes a no-sacrifices approach. Despite their growing demand, they insist on making each chocolate covered date by hand in small batches. They source much of their ingredients from other local and small producers, use sustainable packaging, and fund carbon-offset projects to help offset the emissions that they can’t reduce, making them a fully carbon-neutral company.

“I’m not sure how it will work. The hope is that it will serve as a model to show that companies can create ethically and sustainably produced items profitably, while also providing accessibility regardless of someone’s ability to pay. It’s a tough balance to hit. We have to make enough money to maintain and grow our business and we also place a strong ethical value on being accessible.” concluded Robbie Madfis.

While you can find HDK’s products in many independent retailers in New England, the Pay-What-Can option is only offered on their website.

About Hot Date Kitchen, LLC

Hot Date Kitchen is headquartered in Somerville, Massachusetts, United States, and was founded in 2020. Their flagship products are Hot Dates, dark chocolate-coated Medjool dates filled with spiced sunflower butter with a touch of sea salt, and Coffee Dates, dark chocolate-coated Medjool dates filled with sunflower butter and espresso. The company focuses on plant-based, gluten-free, and climate-friendly products.