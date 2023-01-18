Amputees Will Show Their Shine In The Limb Kind Foundation's Adaptive Runway Show
Children and Adults with Limb Loss and Limb Differences To Raise Awareness in Adaptive Runway Show on Long IslandATLANTIC BEACH, NY, USA, January 18, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- On Saturday, January 21, 2023, The Limb Kind Foundation, a non-profit organization that supports children with limb loss and differences, will host its 3rd annual Show Your Shine adaptive runway show and fundraiser, at the Sands in Atlantic Beach.
These 27 courageous and inspiring amputees, who are mostly children, range in age from age One to 65 and hail from all over the world. Often stared at daily for their limb loss and differences, all eyes will be on them, in a positive way, as they walk confidently down the runway, inspiring others and helping to raise awareness and funding for people with physical differences. Show Your Shine is about promise, hope, the importance of positivity and, above all, never giving up.
This family-friendly event promises to be an evening full of inspiration and fun - featuring raffles, auction items, food, dancing and more in celebration of inclusivity and differences.
Jill Smith, Event Founder and Organizer, created Show Your Shine to bring awareness to the community about limb loss and differences. “I wanted all to know that different is normal, different is OK and different is beautiful. We are so pleased that this year’s Show Your Shine event is, once again, sold out and that people of all ages are coming out to support and cheer on our models.”
Limb Kind Foundation’s Founder and Executive Director Robert Schulman says, "Show Your Shine is a special evening that, not only strengthens the amputee community, but continues to further advance our mission of improving the lives of children and adults with limb loss by providing free prostheses, and access to prosthetic care, both domestically and internationally.”
Double leg amputee and event emcee, Nicole Grehn states, “The amputees we work with see the confidence that I exude, and they think, WOW, if she can be confident, then so can I. I love being stared at for that.”
Event Details:
The Limb Kind Foundation
Show Your Shine Adaptive Runway Show
Saturday, January 21st, 6:00 PM
Sands in Atlantic Beach
1359 Beech Street
Atlantic Beach, NY 11509
