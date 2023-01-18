When a company announces a recall, market withdrawal, or safety alert, the FDA posts the company's announcement as a public service. FDA does not endorse either the product or the company.

Company Announcement

January 18, 2023, Corim Industries, USA of Brick, New Jersey is voluntarily recalling the following peanut butter hot chocolate products because they may contain undeclared peanut. People who have allergies to peanuts run the risk of serious or life-threatening allergic reaction if they consume the following products.

Brand Name Pack Size Lot Numbers Label Cocoa de Aroma 24 ct k-cups assorted (12.7 oz carton containing Peanut Butter flavor 0.52 oz k-cups) All lots with Best By dates between January 11, 2023 and January 11, 2025 See images below Smart Sips 24 ct k-cups (12.7 oz carton) All lots with Best By dates between January 11, 2023 and January 11, 2025 See images below Jersey Charm 24 ct k-cups (12.7 oz carton) All lots with Best By dates between January 11, 2023 and January 11, 2025 See images below Colonial Coffee 12 ct k-cups (4.44 oz carton) All lots with Best By dates between January 11, 2023 and January 11, 2025 See images below

The recalled products were distributed to a limited number of resellers nationwide between January 11, 2021 and November 30, 2022. Only products with Best By dates between January 11, 2023 and January 11, 2025 are impacted. The Best By date is marked on the bottom of the carton.

No illnesses or deaths have been reported to date in connection with this problem.

The recall was initiated after it was discovered that a replacement flavoring ingredient from a different supplier may have trace levels of peanut that was not declared on bulk label or finished product label to downstream partners. However, testing conducted by Corim indicated that the levels may be below the limit of detection. The firm’s subsequent investigation identified the root cause as a temporary breakdown in the company's supplier documentation process. The process has been corrected and the company has instituted additional safety checks and corrective actions, including discontinuing the use of this particular flavoring ingredient.

This recall is being made with the knowledge of the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

Consumers with a peanut allergy who have purchased the affected products are urged not to consume the product and dispose of it or return it to their place of purchase for a full refund. Consumers with questions may contact the company at 732-840-1670 between 9:00am and 4:00pm EST, Monday-Friday.