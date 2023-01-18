AG Platkin Proposes to Readopt New Jersey’s DNA Database and Databank Rules

TRENTON – Attorney General Matthew J. Platkin and New Jersey State Police Superintendent Colonel Patrick J. Callahan proposed to readopt without amendment the DNA Database and Databank Rules. The readoption is in accordance with N.J.S.A. 52:14B-5.1.c, which requires regulations to be adopted every seven years.

These regulations set forth the framework for the submission, identification, analysis, and storage of DNA samples and typing results of DNA samples submitted under the “DNA Database and Databank Act of 1994,” N.J.S.A. 53:1-20.17 et seq. This chapter also includes rules governing the methods of obtaining DNA Database and Databank Act information from the State database and the CODIS Compliance Unit (CCU) and procedures for verification of the identity and authority of the requester.

The readoption proposal was published in the New Jersey Register on July 5, 2022 and is proposed for readoption without change. Full text of the regulations can be found at N.J.A.C. 13:81. The public now has until February 16, 2023 to submit comments with regard to this readoption. Written comments should be sent via overnight mail, regular mail, or email to:

Regulatory Practice Officer

Division of Criminal Justice

Attention: Public Comments – DNA Database and Databank Rules

Richard J. Hughes Justice Complex

P.O. Box 085

Trenton, NJ 08625-0085

Or electronically at: Prospolice@njdcj.org

