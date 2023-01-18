Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,829 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 339,436 in the last 365 days.

DATCP Farm to School Advisory Council Nominations Open through March 31​

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE: January 18, 2023

Contact: Kevin Hoffman, Public Information Officer, (608) 224-5005, kevin.hoffman@wisconsin.gov

Download PDF

MADISON, Wis. — The Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection (DATCP) is accepting nominations for the DATCP Farm to School Advisory Council through March 31, 2023. Seats are available for farmers, experts in child health, school food service personnel, and other professionals with interests in agriculture, nutrition, and education.

Nomination forms and more information are available on DATCP's website. Nomination forms and questions should be sent to DATCP Farm to School and Institution Program, 2811 Agriculture Drive, Madison, WI 53708, or em​ailed to DATCP Farm to School and Institution Specialist April Yancer at april.yancer@wisconsin.gov.

DATCP Secretary Randy Romanski will appoint new members to the council in the spring, and new members are expected to start their term on July 2, 2023.

About the DATCP Farm to School Advisory Council

The DATCP Farm to School Advisory Council makes key recommendations to the DATCP Secretary that guide the development of farm to school in Wisconsin and provides an annual farm to school report for the legislature.

The council represents a variety of perspectives on farm to school efforts. There are 15 members on the council, including:

  • One DATCP employee appointed by the DATCP secretary
  • One employee of the Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS) appointed by the DHS Secretary
  • One employee of the Wisconsin Department of Public Instruction (DPI) appointed by the DPI Superintendent
  • Twelve other members who are farmers, experts in child health, school food service personnel, and other persons with interests in agriculture, nutrition, and education appointed by the DATCP Secretary.

###

Find more DATCP news in our newsroom, on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

You just read:

DATCP Farm to School Advisory Council Nominations Open through March 31​

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.