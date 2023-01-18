DATCP Farm to School Advisory Council Nominations Open through March 31​

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE: January 18, 2023

Contact: Kevin Hoffman, Public Information Officer, (608) 224-5005, kevin.hoffman@wisconsin.gov

Download PDF​



MADISON, Wis. — The Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection (DATCP) is accepting nominations for the DATCP Farm to School Advisory Council through March 31, 2023. Seats are available for farmers, experts in child health, school food service personnel, and other professionals with interests in agriculture, nutrition, and education.

Nomination forms and more information are available on DATCP's website. Nomination forms and questions should be sent to DATCP Farm to School and Institution Program, 2811 Agriculture Drive, Madison, WI 53708, or em​ailed to DATCP Farm to School and Institution Specialist April Yancer at april.yancer@wisconsin.gov.



DATCP Secretary Randy Romanski will appoint new members to the council in the spring, and new members are expected to start their term on July 2, 2023.



About the DATCP Farm to School Advisory Council

The DATCP Farm to School Advisory Council makes key recommendations to the DATCP Secretary that guide the development of farm to school in Wisconsin and provides an annual farm to school report for the legislature.

The council represents a variety of perspectives on farm to school efforts. There are 15 members on the council, including:

One DATCP employee appointed by the DATCP secretary

One employee of the Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS) appointed by the DHS Secretary

One employee of the Wisconsin Department of Public Instruction (DPI) appointed by the DPI Superintendent

Twelve other members who are farmers, experts in child health, school food service personnel, and other persons with interests in agriculture, nutrition, and education appointed by the DATCP Secretary.



###



Find more DATCP news in our newsroom, on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.