Enjoy Saturday’s Free Fishing Day in New Hampshire

January 18, 2023

Concord, NH – If you’ve always wanted to try ice fishing, take advantage of New Hampshire’s winter free fishing day on Saturday, January 21, 2023. That’s the date that anyone can fish without a license in New Hampshire. Be sure to check the safety of the ice first.

Note that all other fishing regulations are still in effect. Persons participating in a fishing tournament on free fishing day must still hold a license, however.

Learn more about the rules you need to know, including open-water fishing opportunities and the lake trout-managed lakes that are “ice fishing only,” by reading the NH Freshwater Fishing or Saltwater Fishing digests at www.fishnh.com/fishing/publications.html.

This annual winter event takes place on the third Saturday in January each year. New Hampshire also offers a spring free fishing day on the first Saturday in June. To find more information about ice fishing in New Hampshire, including videos, a list of bait dealers, and more, visit www.fishnh.com/fishing/ice-fishing.html.

Be safe. Always check ice thickness before venturing onto frozen waterbodies and never rely on secondhand ice thickness information. To learn more, read or download the brochure Safety on Ice—Tips for Anglers, by visiting www.wildnh.com/outdoor-recreation/ice-safety.html.

The New Hampshire Fish and Game Department is the guardian of the state’s marine, fish, and wildlife resources and their habitats. Visit www.wildnh.com.