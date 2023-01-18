Post Session Report :: Wednesday, January 18, 2023

SB 84, PN 10 (Phillips-Hill) – This bill repeals the ban on teachers wearing religious garb in public schools. A vote of 49-0 was recorded.

SB 95, PN 8 (Langerholc) – Authorizes the transportation of agricultural products to residences via a truck bearing a farm vehicle registration plate, and further allows both the registrant or an employee to operate the vehicle. A vote of 49-0 was recorded.

SB 114, PN 18 (Brooks) – This bill amends the Public School Code by establishing the Secondary Education Fire Training Pilot Program and creates the Fire Training Fund. A vote of 49-0 was recorded.

SB 141, PN 17 (Mastriano) – Provides the ability to recognize civilians and members of the military of a friendly foreign nation by awarding the Pennsylvania Distinguished Service Medal and the Pennsylvania Meritorious Service Medal. This measure is specifically geared towards the partnership between the PA National Guard and Lithuania. A vote of 49-0 was recorded.