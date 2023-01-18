Submit Release
Metropolitan Nashville Police Department Implements Category-Leading Software Technology, eSOPH

Metropolitan Nashville Police Department Patch

Metropolitan Nashville Police Department

NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE, USA, January 18, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Metropolitan Nashville Police Department recently transitioned to the innovative eSOPH background investigation system by Miller Mendel, Inc. and in doing so, the agency joined the largest public safety background network in the nation.

The Metropolitan Nashville Police Department expects to process at least 500 applicants per year using eSOPH. In addition to taking advantage of eSOPH’s industry-leading standard functionality and one-click access to the National Decertification Index, the department will utilize eSOPH’s optional Smart Fax, integrated Social Media Screening and On-Demand Credit Reporting features.

eSOPH, which stands for electronic Statement of Personal History, has been used by city, county, and state police agencies across the nation to conduct over 100,000 pre-employment public safety background investigations. Agencies using eSOPH report saving up to 50 percent of their time per background investigation. By transitioning to eSOPH, the Metropolitan Nashville Police Department is now connected to over 165 agencies using the software nationwide.

ABOUT METROPOLITAN NASHVILLE POLICE DEPARTMENT
The Metropolitan Nashville Police Department is the primary provider of law enforcement services for Metropolitan Nashville and Davidson County, Tennessee. The department covers a total area of 526.1 square miles that encompasses everything from high density urban locations to rural areas. With over 1450 full-time sworn members, the department responds to more than 950,000 police calls per year on average. The Mission of the Metropolitan Nashville Police Department is to provide community-based police products to the public so they can experience a safe and peaceful Nashville.

ABOUT MILLER MENDEL, INC.
Miller Mendel, Inc. (“MMI”) creates, sells, and supports its software technology solutions for local, state, and federal public safety agencies and is the holder of two patents (U.S. Patent No. 9070098 and U.S. Patent No. 10043188) related to the features of its flagship product, eSOPH. Our primary focus is to turn past practices used by city, county, and state governments into efficient and cost-effective electronic solutions. MMI is known for creating category-leading systems and providing responsive, exceptional support to all our clients. We place great pride in straightforward and transparent operational practices that foster a high level of respect and praise from our government clients.
