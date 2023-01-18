STARRS a 501(C)3 Looks to 2023 as a Major Year for Continuing to Provide Public Education to Citizens
EINPresswire.com/ -- This past year was a “high watermark” for Stand Together Against Racism and Radicalism in the Services, Inc. (STARRS), according to STARRS President Ron Scott, Ph.D., Colonel, USAF (Ret).
“In matters of radicalism and racism in the military, we hit the target," Scott said. “Just look at one recent example: the vaccine rescission in the National Defense Authorization Act passed in late 2022,” he said. [https://www.congress.gov/bill/117th-congress/house-bill/7900] “This result was a relatively surprising achievement in our first year for the role, among others, STARRS played in activating Congress to legislate this action."
In the meantime, the STARRS team facilitated an updated website in 2022 that added additional credibility to the STARRS brand. Speaking of brands, an independent public relations firm representing five decades of experience indicates STARRS has a very positive public reputation. “When we review distribution data from organizational press releases, media interviews by STARRS officials, and social media engagements, we can make this assessment,” said Michael B. Perini, ABC, and president of perini & associates.
Given these current developments, Scott believes there is an opportunity in 2023 to further the value of STARRS to provide educational information, assistance, and materials related to racism and radicalism in the military. "STARRS has an opportunity to adapt as appropriate for the way ahead, which involves mainly research (e.g., evidence, levers for action, etc.) to justify our messaging with Congress, the media, and the public," Scott said. "More Americans (including, for example, the eminent social psychologist Jonathan Haidt) are becoming aware that their beloved country is in the virtual grip of an illiberal pandemic." See for example, these publications:
'How DEI Is Supplanting Truth as the Mission of American Universities I (thefp.com)
" The Radicalization of Race: Philanthropy and DEI" | The Heritage Foundation.
The best vaccine for this radicalism is education, according to Scott. "Join STARRS and other like organizations in this campaign," he said.
ABOUT STARRS
STARRS is a 501(c)3 approved organization. The nonprofit primarily provides educational information, assistance, and materials related to racism and radicalism in the military.
STARRS MEDIA CONTACT
