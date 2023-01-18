NX Prenatal Announces Addition of Dr. Robert Bonebrake to Strategic Advisory Board
EINPresswire.com/ -- NX Prenatal Inc. (“NX Prenatal”) today announced that Robert G. Bonebrake, MD, FACOG has joined its Strategic Advisory Board.
Dr. Bonebrake is a partner with Perinatal Associates at The Methodist Perinatal Center at Nebraska Methodist Women’s Hospital. He is also a Clinical Associate Professor in the Department of Obstetrics and Gynecology at the University of Nebraska Medical Center, and currently serves as the President of the Medical Staff for Nebraska Methodist Health system and is the past Chair of the Department of Maternal and Child for Methodist Health System. Dr. Bonebrake also serves as the Chair of the State of Nebraska Maternal Mortality Committee and the Co- Medical Director of the Nebraska Perinatal Quality Improvement Collaborative. He has numerous publications and has many invited presentations, with special emphasis on antenatal diagnosis of complications of pregnancy and delivery.
Further, Dr. Bonebrake is a Diplomat of and holds a Certificate of Special Competence in Maternal-Fetal Medicine from the American Board of Obstetrics and Gynecology. He is a Fellow of the American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists and also of the Society of Maternal-Fetal Medicine. Dr. Bonebrake has special expertise in perinatal ultrasound screening and diagnosis.
Gail Page, NX Prenatal’s Executive Chairperson, added, “We are honored to have the opportunity to work with Dr. Bonebrake. His appointment allows us to continue to enhance the breadth and depth of expertise within the company as we accelerate the development of our novel menu of prenatal diagnostic tests.”
NX Prenatal’s advisory team is uniquely positioned to provide strategic guidance for the company’s product development and commercialization activities. The company’s first product will focus on identifying patients at heightened risk of Preterm Birth as early as 10-12 weeks of pregnancy and is designed to provide physicians with a new decision support tool to personalize care for at-risk pregnancies. The accompanying product pipeline features blood tests for Preeclampsia and Placenta Accreta forming a menu of diagnostic tests aimed at improving clinical outcomes for moms, babies, and families.
About NX Prenatal:
NX Prenatal Inc. is a private, US-based molecular diagnostics company recognized for its innovative work in new exosome-based liquid biopsy tests for the large maternal-fetal medicine market. The company's proprietary NeXosome® platform is being utilized to develop enabling, early warning systems for pregnancies that may result in spontaneous preterm birth, preeclampsia and other adverse outcomes. For more information, please visit the company's website at www.nxprenatal.com.
