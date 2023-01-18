CES 2023 Witnessed the launch of "NANSHE" The new app will be a platform creating a safe space for women survivors

CES 2023 Venetian Expo Center Las Vegas NANSHE CES 2023 Emma Gateau and ÉRIC ALBOU Co-Founder "NANSHE" Welcome CES 2023

CES 2023 Witnessed the launch of "NANSHE" A new App creating a safe space for women with an energy-efficient blockchain technology.

NanShe reflects our commitment to ethics, responsibility and respect for the environment through an energy-efficient blockchain.” — NANSHE

LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, January 18, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- CES 2023 in Las Vegas witnessed the launch of NANSHE, the first free mobile application developed in France to aid victims of violence in providing evidence to assert their rights in court. As an estimated 736 million women worldwide have suffered physical or sexual violence from an intimate partner or another person, and 80% of complaints are dismissed with only 1% resulting in a criminal conviction, NANSHE aims to address this alarming issue.

Named after the Sumerian goddess of social justice, NANSHE is designed to help victims of violence by allowing them to pre-constitute evidence such as text messages, emails, photographs, and voice recordings. Using the Tezos blockchain, victims can now obtain a certificate of proof established by an online justice authority in just one click, all for free. The application is discreet and accessible from any location, encouraging a larger number of victims to regain confidence and file complaints.

In addition to providing evidence, the application also includes features to discreetly alert three designated guardian angels in case of imminent danger, and the ability to provide certified evidence to police stations for immediate action. The application will be available worldwide via Android and App Store from March 8, 2023, on the occasion of International Women's Day.

NANSHE will also build a community for survivors of harassment, abuse, and discrimination at work by connecting them with a bouquet of support services and other survivors. This will create a safe space for women survivors to share their experiences and connect within a community where they are heard, seen, understood, and affirmed. The app will be a platform where survivors can find professional support services such as therapists, legal advisors, life coaches, and career counsellors - all in one place.

The need for victims and survivors support mechanisms has been acknowledged by the United Kingdom's House of Commons International Development Committee in their July 2018 report. The report highlights the need for a 'holistic package' of support centered around the needs of the victim and survivor, including health, counseling/psychosocial support, compassion, recognition, financial support, and access to justice.

Sexual harassment is a recognized stressor that can have detrimental effects on an individual's mental and physical health. Harassment is associated with an increased risk of anxiety, depression, and post-traumatic stress disorder, as well as diminished self-esteem, self-confidence, and psychological well-being. With the launch of NANSHE, victims of violence will have access to a powerful tool to assert their rights and seek justice.

