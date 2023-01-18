Submit Release
VA Academic RPA CoP releases first paper to educate and accelerate RPA use in VA higher education

The Schar School at GMU houses the Robotic Process Automation Initiative

Primer on how the Academic sector can use software automation to be more effective, efficient, and enhance student engagement

As universities are discovering the power of RPA and intelligent automation, we want to help educate the academic sector with what needs to be considered when embarking on the journey”
— Dr. David Rehr
ARLINGTON, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES, January 18, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The VA Academic Robotic Process Automation (RPA) Community of Practice (CoP) released its first primer designed to help universities on opening steps in the automation journey to bring greater effectiveness and efficiency to academic institutions.

The CoP co-authored the paper with Jessa Barnes, Advisor of the CoP and Practice Lead, Intelligent Automation for UDig, a technology consulting company with significant Robotic Process Automation (RPA) and Intelligent Automation(IA) practices.

"As universities are discovering the power of RPA and intelligent automation, we want to help educate the academic sector with what needs to be considered when embarking the journey," said Dr. Rehr, "we want to reduce any uncertainty and risk as the automation moves forward.”

"UDig is excited to partner with the VA Academic RPA CoP to further software automation use, share knowledge, improve quality of education in the Commonwealth and help build VA's reputation in technology, Ms. Barnes said,” and this primer should help in that mission."

About the VA Academic CoP
The Virginia Academic Robotic Process Automation (RPA) Community of Practice (CoP) helps public and private Virginia colleges and universities become acquainted, educated, and learn the power of software automation and how it can benefit institutions of higher learning to be more effective and efficient, and build higher levels of student experience. The CoP comprises technical and non-technical academic leaders across Commonwealth.

Dr. David Rehr
GMU
+1 703-819-9396
email us here

