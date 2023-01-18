Empowering Businesses for Tomorrow: Advanced Blockchain and AI Solutions

Blockchain education and AI Content creation consulting and training services

A way for businesses to prepare for the future and stay ahead of the curve with our advanced blockchain and AI services

FUQUAY VARINA, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES, January 18, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Wagmi Consulting Group, a leading provider of education and consulting services in the fields of technology and business, is expanding its offerings to include blockchain technology and artificial intelligence content creation. This expansion is a significant development in the world of technology and business and is aimed at empowering businesses and individuals to build a brighter future and stay ahead of the curve.

Here are some statistics and predictions around the future of blockchain technology and AI integration in businesses:

According to a study by the World Economic Forum, 10% of global GDP will be stored on blockchain platforms by 2027.

According to a survey by Accenture, 72% of executives believe that AI will enable them to obtain or sustain a competitive advantage.

According to a report by McKinsey, blockchain has the potential to create $3 trillion in additional economic activity by 2030

According to a report by PwC, more than 80% of executives believe that AI will be a fundamental part of their businesses within the next five years.

As more and more businesses seek to understand the principles of blockchain technology and the use cases for AI integration, Wagmi Consulting Group is well positioned to provide the necessary consulting and training services. The company offers services to individuals, groups, and businesses, and also provides virtual assistance services.

In addition to its consulting services, Wagmi Consulting Group is dedicated to helping the community stay informed and educated about the latest developments in technology and business. The company will be holding workshops and events throughout the year, including sessions such as “Blockchain Basics” and “Introduction to AI Technology” which are scheduled in February and March through the Fuquay-Varina Chamber of Commerce.

“As a business leader, I understand the importance of staying up to date with the latest technologies in order to stay competitive. That's why I am eager to help local businesses integrate new technologies and train their staff effectively, saving them time and money in the process. By doing so, we can help them become more profitable and efficient, and ultimately, better serve our community." - Elizabeth Sullivan, COO of Wagmi Consulting Group

Wagmi Consulting Group was founded in 2022, and is a member of the Fuquay-Varina Chamber of Commerce. The company is dedicated to helping businesses and individuals succeed in the digital age. For more information, please visit wagmiconsultinggroup.com

For more information or press inquiries please contact Elizabeth Sullivan at info@wagmiconsultinggroup.com or 984-363-6006

Wagmi Consulting Group

www.wagmiconsultinggroup.com

984-363-6006

wagmiconsultinggroup@gmail.com

About:

