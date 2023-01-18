Yelyzaveta Andrukhova

Student at the Taras Shevchenko Kyiv National University, Institute of Journalism. For her, journalism is an opportunity to change the world for the better, and to leave something behind. Yelyzaveta is impressed by the profession in the field of social activities because these people highlight the most acute social problems and help find ways to solve them. They have the greatest influence on the life of the community and shape the opinion and national consciousness of the society. During her life, she actively participated in various youth projects, events, exchanges and activities. Currently, Yelyzaveta is the PR manager of the language volunteer project “RID”, a member of the European Youth Parliament organization and the head of the division of the public organization “Stats”. The most important thing for her is to understand that she is involved in creating positive changes in Ukraine. Yelyzaveta believes that the future of our country is in our hands.