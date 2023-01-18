Natalia Balitska

Submit Release
Currently, Natalia is a fifth-year Master’s student at the Bila Tserkva National Agricultural University in the “Public management and administration” program. She actively engaged in processes of increasing the engagement level of students and young people in community life, youth projects, and scientific research. She was one of the implementers of the Ukrainian project “School for Reformers”, which aimed to teach children about complex reforms and how to begin with little things simply, and many other educational and coaching projects. Her passion is leadership, scientific work, and public speaking. Natalia is brave to be ambitious, that’s why she’s here and she hopes to change the world for the better!

