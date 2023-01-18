Kateryna Bosiachenko

Submit Release
Kateryna is from the city of Debaltseve, Donetsk region, in 2014, Russia started a war, and since then they have been living in different cities in Ukraine. works for the development of Ukrainian culture creates projects with modern Ukrainian musicians and often helps the Ukrainian army as a volunteer. also creates projects for teenagers related to art, reflection on the war, social activism, and volunteering.

