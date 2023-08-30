Young European Ambassadors in Georgia

The Young European Ambassadors (YEAs) initiative is a non-political, voluntary, vibrant communication network connecting and building bridges of friendship among young people from Armenia, Azerbaijan, Belarus, Georgia, the Republic of Moldova, Ukraine and the EU Member States and the United Kingdom. The aim of the network is to raise awareness about the EU’s cooperation with its Eastern partner countries, showcase the tangible results of this cooperation, contribute to policy dialogue on various topics, help increase civic activism and work together for a better future.

The YEAs initiative was established in June 2016 as part of the ‘EU NEIGHBOURS east’ project.

In 2023, there are more than 900 YEAs in six eastern partner countries, in 27 EU Member States and in the UK, representing over 30 different nationalities.

The Young European Ambassadors are students, young professionals and community activists who are volunteering their time to engage in hundreds of activities across the countries and online. Click here to see their PROFILES.

The YEAs initiative offers volunteering, career building and young leadership opportunities to its network members. They contribute to and take part in:

EuroClubs YEAs in Georgia operate a network of EuroClubs in Kvareli, Qeda and Tbilisi, and in total there will be 6 operational EuroClubs in 2023. EuroClubs offer their beneficiaries skills development courses, informational workshops and various other types of engaging activities.

School and University visits to inform school pupils and university students on EU-Georgia cooperation and to share opportunities created as a result of such cooperation.

Cooperation with Youth Organisation YEAs in Georgia are conducting joint activities with Youth Organisations or joining bigger youth events. Activities include presentations, workshops, training courses, participation in the public fairs, etc.

Various civic engagement activities for Georgian youth, such are film screenings, board games, charity actions, panel discussions, public quizzes, etc.

International events, including the European Youth Event, Eastern Partnership conferences, EU study trips and seminars across the region and in the EU Member States