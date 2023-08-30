Submit Release
Young European Ambassadors in Republic of Moldova

Being a Young European Ambassador, you will have the opportunity to meet new, like-minded young people and develop your personal and professional competences. You will get to know other young people from your and other countries who share the same ideas and interests as you. You will travel across the country and interact with other people about the European Union, its partnership with your country and the opportunities it offers. All of this will help you to improve your competences in the fields of teamwork, project planning and implementation, event management, presentation and public speaking, languages and communication, content creation , to name but a few. These are important soft skills to have for your future careers!

You will also benefit from a dynamic and inclusive support system, including:

  • An inclusive and positive community of creative young volunteers to share ideas, create memories and build friendships.
  • YEA mentors for personal guidance.
  • YEA coordinators for administrative and logistic support to help you realise your own initiatives.
  • Participation in the YEA Academy for information and coaching by experienced professionals in communication, strategy, content creation, media outreach, etc.
  • Website and social media platforms on which to share, connect and engage with audiences.

By being active in your community, you will get the chance to show your friends, your family and your country what kind of community you would like to live in. You will be able to empower the people around you and have an impact on their lives!

In the end, and most important of all, being a Young European Ambassador gives you the chance to make friends, to share your knowledge and experiences, or simply to discover yourself and the world around you!

