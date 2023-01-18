South Anchorage Dental Center Releases New Guide on What New Patients Can Expect When Getting Dental Implants

Submit Release
ANCHORAGE, ALASKA, UNITED STATES, January 18, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Dental implants are a common dental treatment used to replace teeth and restore functionality. South Anchorage Dental Center released a new guide outlining what patients can expect when getting dental implants, including the procedure, benefits, and cost estimate.

The guide explains that dental implants are titanium screws that are inserted into the patient’s jaw. These "screws” stimulate the jaw. Implants are a permanent solution that also help retain jawbone volume.

There are several benefits of dental implants outlined in the guide including:

• A natural appearance
• Comfortable fit
• Permanent tooth-loss solution
• Normal eating, chewing, and speaking
• Preservation of the face’s natural shape

The guide addresses the cost of dental implants, which generally ranges from $3500 to $7600. It also outlines the process for installing dental implants, which can be broken down into four phases.

The first phase is preparation and consultation. Some patients who have experienced tooth loss may have existing decay, gum disease, poor bone volume, or other dental issues. The dentist will perform an X-ray and examination to determine if the patient is a good candidate for implants and to create a treatment plan.

The second phase is implant placement. During this procedure, the patient is given an anesthetic and often sedated. A metal post is inserted into the jaw, which is then allowed to heal and integrate with the jawbone for about three to six months.

Third, after healing has completed, the dentist will expose the implant along the gumline and screw an abutment onto the implant.

The fourth and final phase takes place about two weeks after the abutment is attached. A dental crown is created and attached to the abutment for a natural-looking smile. Dental implants may also be used to secure bridges or full dentures.

South Anchorage Dental Center is a family dentistry in Alaska that provides a full range of dental services, including dental implants. The center strives to make dental care affordable with its dental savings plan, which includes 50% off 3D imaging and 20% off all procedures.

For individuals seeking dental implant treatment in Anchorage, Alaska, visit the SADC website to learn more and schedule a free consultation.

