The Top Reason CEOs Should Take Care of Their Health: The Story of Devin Johnson CEO of Kennected
Entrepreneurs need to make time for their physical and mental health to succeed. It is essential to maintain a healthy lifestyle.
This was the wake-up call I needed.”INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA, UNITED STATES, January 18, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Being an entrepreneur can be a thrilling but demanding journey. The pressure to multitask and make quick decisions can be overwhelming, and neglecting one's physical and mental well-being is easy. However, as CEOs, making time for self-care and practicing healthy habits that will aid in success is crucial. According to the Center for Creative Leadership, employees tend to view executives who are out of shape as "unfit" for leadership.
Creating and sticking to a plan is essential for lasting lifestyle changes. Taking care of one's health is a great place to start, and many entrepreneurs have seen the benefits of improving their physical and mental well-being.
Entrepreneurs will succeed if they prioritize their health. The adage "health is wealth" speaks to the core of human fragility, and entrepreneurs need to assess the true meaning of wealth. When our health fails, nothing else matters. CEOS must maintain mental focus and lead others - skills that can be improved through exercise. Kennected's CEO, Devin Johnson, has been on a health journey for some time, recognizing how far he has come and how much further he still has to go.
"Getting in better shape has transformed my life and the direction of my company," says Johnson with a gleam in his eye. "When you get your mind right, everything else follows." Johnson is passionate about mountain biking and hopes to conquer 500 miles of rugged terrain this year.
Johnson has every reason to celebrate. He has built a multimillion-dollar company with no initial capital and is hitting the world stage as a thought leader on entrepreneurship. Yet, two years ago, he was jarred into the reality that he was obese and invited coronary deterioration and diabetes into his life. He did not make a change. This fearless CEO was prepped and ready to leap out of an airplane. Upon embarking on the flight jump, he was weighed in and told he was too heavy to jump out of a plane.
"This was the wake-up call I needed," states Johnson with a newfound determination. "I was not afraid of anything. I am not afraid to take risks- yet I was told I was too fat to join my teammates on an adventure of a lifetime."
Entrepreneurs have an increased propensity to be obese. The sedentary lifestyle and stress create the perfect storm for inadequate nutrition. As Johnson retreated from the line and watched his cohorts leap from a single-engine plane, he decided to put his health first. He suggests setting realistic goals and taking small steps toward achieving them. To maintain consistency, he suggests breaking up larger goals into smaller ones. Celebrating successes along the way is also a meaningful way to stay motivated.
There are challenging health issues that entrepreneurs face. Exercise, meditation, and a balanced diet are some simple things CEOs can do to improve their health. However, many people fail because they need more consistency and perseverance. According to Inc. Magazine, 80% of people fail their New Year resolutions by February. Therefore, setting attainable goals and tracking progress is key to maintaining motivation.
These can include:
1. Lack of work-life balance: Entrepreneurs often work long hours and may neglect their physical and mental health.
2. Stress: Starting and running a business can be a stressful experience, which can take a toll on an entrepreneur's mental and physical health.
3. Isolation: Many entrepreneurs work alone or with a small team, leading to feelings of isolation and loneliness.
4. Financial insecurity: Entrepreneurs may face financial insecurity and uncertainty, which can cause stress and anxiety.
5. Lack of access to healthcare: Entrepreneurs may not have access to employer-provided health insurance or other benefits, making it difficult for them to afford healthcare.
It is essential to be aware and take care of these health issues; it is also important to take preventive measures such as maintaining a healthy lifestyle, regular exercise, and seeking professional help when necessary.
