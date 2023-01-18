Dentist in Nicosia Offers Invisalign and Other Orthodontic Services

/EIN News/ -- Nicosia, Jan. 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Smalto Dental Clinic, which is based in Nicosia, Cyprus, is proud to announce that their award-winning dentist, Dr Vasilis Vasiloudes, is offering Invisalign and other orthodontic services in Nicosia and surrounding areas. Invisalign is currently the most innovative orthodontic treatment because it doesn’t require braces. It is made up of a series of transparent aligners that are custom-made for each particular patient. Through this series of aligners, the teeth are moved slowly and methodically until the desired effect has been achieved.

Invisalign aligners are made from a kind of material that makes them more comfortable to wear than regular braces and offer more than 75 percent predictable tooth movement and they can be designed for both teens and adults. Each aligner has to be worn for almost 24 hours a day for the Invisalign treatment to be effective and it has to be replaced with the next aligner in the series the following week. Unlike with metal braces, patients can eat whatever they want because the aligners can be removed while eating and drinking. This also makes it easier to brush one’s teeth and use dental floss after every meal, thus allowing for proper oral hygiene while undergoing Invisalign treatment. As soon as patients visit the Smalto Dental Clinic, Dr Vasilis Vasiloudes and his team will develop a treatment plan using software that determines the series of movements the teeth will need to go through during the course of the Invisalign treatment.

There are several advantages of Invisalign over the traditional metal braces. First, they are easier to clean because they can be removed at any time, unlike metal braces. Second, they require less dental office visits, unlike metal braces that need regular tightening of the rubber bands or wires. Third, patients don’t need to adjust their diet or the food they eat. They can eat anything they want because the Invisalign aligners can be removed and won’t be affected when eating, unlike metal braces. Fourth, the aligners are practically invisible, which makes patients look better, compared to patients wearing metal braces. Fifth, the aligners are more comfortable than metal braces. The brackets and wires of metal braces cause soreness, until that time when they become loose. But then, the braces have to be tightened again, causing another cycle of discomfort. Sixth, the aligners are safe for kids, teenagers, and adults. And lastly, the aligners can fix dental problems, such as gap teeth, crossbite, crowded teeth, overbite, open bite, misaligned teeth, and underbite.

Meanwhile, orthodontics is the prevention, diagnosis, and treatment of malocclusion for the purpose of facial aesthetics and the proper functioning of the oral cavity the provide the patient with an attractive smile. The treatment provided by an orthodontist will start with a diagnosis, using cephalometric and panoramic x-rays, study models that are cast copies of the patient’s teeth, and pictures of the patient’s teeth and face. Orthodontic treatment will be necessary in cases where there are dental, skeletal, and functional abnormalities of the mouth. Orthodontics can be helpful with the appropriate functioning of the mouth, such as speaking, chewing, breathing, and more. It can also enhance conditions for correct oral hygiene, decreasing the possibility of teeth fractures and TMJ problems in the future.

Founded in 2008 by Dr Vasilis Vasiloudes, Smalto Dental Clinic is a continuation of the Dental Office of Dr Vasilis Vasiloudes. Dr Vasiloudes’ practice has grown into a dental clinic with 25 years of experience and a team of dental and paradental practitioners. They are committed to ensuring customer satisfaction and are confident in the high quality of the materials they use and their workmanship. They provide a three-year warranty on dental implants, and on all prosthetic jobs, including porcelain crowns, veneers, and bridgework, subject to regular maintenance and six-month visits, plus a yearly check-up of dental restorations.

Those who would like to know more about Invisalign, orthodontic services, and other dental services provided by Dr Vasilis Vasiloudes and his team at the Smalto Dental Clinic can check out their website or contact them on the phone or through email.

