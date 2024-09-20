Decode Global Showcases Award-Winning IB System at iFX EXPO Asia 2024

BANGKOK, Sept. 20, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Decode Global , a leading innovator in the financial trading industry, participated in iFX EXPO Asia 2024, where it unveiled its newly upgraded Introducing Broker (IB) system. This significant showcase comes just after Decode Global’s recent win at the FAME Awards 2024, where the company was honored with the prestigious Best IB/Affiliate Program - Australia award.



Building on its award-winning reputation, Decode Global is eager to bring its enhanced IB program and system to the thriving Asian market. The latest updates to the IB system are designed to meet the growing and diverse needs of IBs, offering unprecedented levels of customization, flexibility, and control.

Key Highlights of the Updated IB System

One Platform, Two Models: With Decode Global, users can now access both MetaTrader4 and 5 with some advanced features on a single platform, allowing Introducing Brokers (IBs) to effortlessly manage multiple platforms and accounts through a single interface.

Comprehensive Data Analysis: Decode Global provides IBs with full-spectrum data analysis capabilities, including an overview of detailed data, commission details, trading records, deposit/withdrawal details, and data research functions. This ensures that IBs have access to precise and actionable insights.

All-in-One Service: Decode Global delivers a full suite of forex functions on one platform, including trading, referral commissions, team management, data report analysis, multi-account management, and copy trading. IBs can manage all these activities directly through Decode Global's platform.

IB Team Management: IBs can create up to multiple customized promotional links with varying commission rates to invite sub-teams. Decode Global supports unlimited, tiered invitations, with each level independently managed, offering unparalleled flexibility and control.

As part of its commitment to growth, Decode Global is actively expanding its presence in Asia. The company recognizes the importance of offering IBs in this dynamic region, the tools they need to succeed in an increasingly competitive market.

Decode Global’s participation in iFX EXPO Asia 2024 marks a significant step in the company’s strategy to introduce its enhanced IB system to the market, ensuring that more IBs can benefit from its innovative and user-centric solutions.

About Decode Global

Decode Global Limited is a diversified financial services company for both retail and wholesale clients, with a leading online Forex and CFD business. Decode Global Limited brings together top elites with decades of experience from major banks, investment banks, fund management, accounting and tax industries. This has allowed the company to develop rapidly and attract CFD traders at all levels world-wide.

