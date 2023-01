Even Though Im Blind (ETIB) plans to raise 50K through pledges to increase awareness, equality and acknowledgement!

Even Though Im Blind (ETIB) Logo Even Though Im Blind (ETIB) Symbol

A major step towards changing the narrative of blindness

NEW YORK CITY, NY, USA, January 19, 2023 / EINPresswire.com / -- https://www.eventhoughimblind.com/the-making-of-the-most-influential-blind-people-film (ETIB) is the leading global voice of blind and visually impaired. Reporting on exceptional personalities, products, services and experiences for students and consumers, ETIB leverages print, digital and social channels as well as custom event experiences to promote an extraordinary life.Our community is empowered to be equity that transforms vision into practice.Our mission is to continue in a course of action even in the face of difficulty.Working side by side with organisations and individuals to raise awareness to a global reach.Create a voice for legally blind and visually impaired creatives that want to target audiences with their views. Not just for the blind but throughout the Diaspora.Even Though Im Blind (ETIB) is the brand for the blind and visually impaired that inspires the world.

PLedge Video for The Most Influential Blind People Docu film