Even Though Im Blind (ETIB) plans to raise 50K through pledges to increase awareness, equality and acknowledgement!

Logo displays the Letters ETIB in big black bold Fonts with an open eye over the letter I, Under that in smaller text text displays Even Though Im Blind in blue letters infront of globe

Even Though Im Blind (ETIB) Logo

A squircle shape with an open eye on top of a closed eye

Even Though Im Blind (ETIB) Symbol

A major step towards changing the narrative of blindness

NEW YORK CITY, NY, USA, January 19, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- https://www.eventhoughimblind.com/the-making-of-the-most-influential-blind-people-film

Even Though Im Blind (ETIB) is the leading global voice of blind and visually impaired. Reporting on exceptional personalities, products, services and experiences for students and consumers, ETIB leverages print, digital and social channels as well as custom event experiences to promote an extraordinary life.

Our community is empowered to be equity that transforms vision into practice.

Our mission is to continue in a course of action even in the face of difficulty.

Working side by side with organisations and individuals to raise awareness to a global reach.

Create a voice for legally blind and visually impaired creatives that want to target audiences with their views. Not just for the blind but throughout the Diaspora.

Even Though Im Blind (ETIB) is the brand for the blind and visually impaired that inspires the world.

Cazerny Bussey
Even Though Im Blind(ETIB)
+1 910-853-5247
etib@eventhoughimblind.com
PLedge Video for The Most Influential Blind People Docu film

