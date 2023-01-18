International Lithium Association (ILiA), seeks interest in a lithium RMOA

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, January 18, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ILiA, the international not-for-profit trade body representing the global lithium industry, is inviting lithium experts from around the world to join a new working group that will develop a voluntary industry RMOA (Risk Management Option Analysis) for lithium. This working group is open to both ILiA members and non-members.

Developing an industry RMOA will help inform regulators led by ANSES, the French regulator, who are currently developing a regulatory RMOA, i.e. identifying the different risk management options in the wake of a potential re-classification of lithium salts by the RAC. The industry RMOA will be independent and run parallel to the regulatory RMOA.

The industry RMOA will assess the lithium landscape (e.g. mapping of uses) and identify and propose tailored risk management measures. It will mobilise the supply chain and inform lithium industry participants of potential outcome and impacts. The industry RMOA will identify what additional information could be gathered to help inform regulators and explore the impact of a reclassification on the European Green Deal, the EU’s climate strategy and even strategic autonomy and innovation.

To guide this project, ILiA has created a Health & Safety Subcommittee to provide strategic leadership and manage an independent toxicology consultant. A working group formed of both ILiA member and non-members will assist the consultant.

To register your interest in this project please email info@lithium.org by January 31st.

About the RMOA by ANSES

Whilst the final decision on whether the EU will reclassify lithium salts is still pending, ANSES, the French chemical agency which proposed the reclassification of lithium salts, is developing a regulatory RMOA to better understand uses and risks connected to lithium and assess if risk management measures are needed. The Lithium industry and the users of Li salts will be asked to provide information on uses, tonnages, alternatives, exposure scenarios and risk management measures in place, in Europe and globally.

About ILiA

ILiA was formed in 2021 by leading lithium producers to support the industry during a time of unprecedented market growth. Driven by growth in electric vehicle production, demand for lithium is forecast to increase by almost six times in the period to 2040 according to the analyst Wood Mackenzie. Faced with rapid growth, change and attention, the lithium industry saw an urgent need for an association that could efficiently and effectively address common challenges, such as promoting a sustainable lithium value chain for the ‘lithium century’.

For further information please contact roland.chavasse@lithium.org