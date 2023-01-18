Ilios Lighting Launches Innovative Rechargeable Mirror for On-the-Go Lifestyles
The ultimate in simplicity and luxury, the Rechargeable Table Mirror offers true color daylight for makeup application on-the-go.
Standing taller than typical makeup mirrors and with 20% greater brightness, this portable mirror with a long-lasting rechargeable battery was thoughtfully built with convenience and quality in mind
Round Rechargeable Mirror Mimics True Daylight with Three Versatile Mounting Options
The Round Rechargeable Mirror mimics true daylight with a Color Rendering Index (CRI) of 98 out of 100, promising the most detailed makeup application of any mirror available on the market today. The long-lasting battery provides up to six hours of power following a single charge, without compromising light quality. Engineered with convenience and simplicity in mind, the mirror ranges from 100 to 800 lux with simple one-touch adjustable lighting.
“The Round Rechargeable Mirror is an everyday essential, leveraging the same technology as the Beauty Ring but in a convenient, rechargeable mirror that accommodates any environment and lifestyle,” said Ilios Founder Kelly Mondora. “This product is all about makeup precision, with best-in-class lighting unmatched by any other mirror. From everyday use at your vanity, to tagging along for a jetsetter lifestyle, our rechargeable mirror offers precise detail as if you were outdoors.”
Among the most impressive features of the Round Rechargeable Mirror is its versatile mounting options, thanks to its patent-pending magnetic design. It can be attached to a tabletop stand to apply makeup at a vanity or countertop, a wall arm for bathrooms with limited counter space, or a suction cup for easy attachment to any hotel mirror. The battery-powered mirror seamlessly transitions between mounting options, and can also be handheld. When used on any mounting option, the mirror tilts and rotates for the ideal angle.
Film and photography lighting industry expert Kelly Mondora launched Ilios Lighting in 2021 with the Beauty Ring as its signature product, following extensive research on the existing ring light market. Noting the absence of a daylight-inspired mirror bright enough to apply makeup with precision while also serving as a ring light, she enlisted the expertise of Hollywood makeup artist Mario Dedivanovic to bring a product to market that would satisfy both needs in one exceptional product. The genius behind Makeup by Mario and Kim Kardashian’s flawless makeup, Dedivanovic was intrigued by the product and joined Mondora in the development and launch. They were then joined by famed photographer and Nikon Ambassador Jerry Ghionis who is world-renowned for his wedding and portrait photography. Today, the Ilios Beauty Ring is the preferred light of choice for makeup artists and influencers who agree that it’s the best magnifying makeup mirror and ring light they’ve ever experienced. The overwhelming success of the Beauty Ring led to the trio of experts aligning once again to develop the Round Rechargeable Mirror.
“We’re proud to have created an impressive new product that offers convenience, quality and versatility,” said Mondora. “The Beauty Ring received a tremendous reception from everyday users, photographers, makeup artists, and influencers, and this new product allows them to easily take our daylight-inspired lighting with them, wherever life takes them.”
To learn more about Ilios Lighting and order the new Round Rechargeable Makeup Mirror, visit https://www.ilioslighting.co.
###
Kelly Mondora
Ilios Lighting
+1 419-766-8616
kelly@ilioslighting.co
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Instagram
YouTube
TikTok
Other
Ilios Round Rechargeable Portable LED Mirror