Latest News: Meg Medina Named New National Ambassador for Young People’s Literature
The Library of Congress and Every Child a Reader today announced the appointment of Meg Medina as the eighth National Ambassador for Young People’s Literature for 2023-2024.
Medina, a Cuban-American, is the first Latina to serve as National Ambassador in the program’s history. She succeeds Jason Reynolds, who served as the National Ambassador from 2020 through 2022.
Click here for more information.
