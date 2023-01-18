Mobile Tower Defense Games Market to Hit USD 2,311.3 Million by 2030 – Astute Analytica
CHICAGO, UNITED STATES, January 18, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global mobile tower defense games market was valued at USD 937.6 Million in 2021 and is projected to reach USD 2,311.3 Million by 2030. The market is expected to record a CAGR of 10.38% during the forecast period.
Tower Defense is the subgenre of strategy games played online and offline, which involves a single player defending a place or certain products from the opponents by erecting barriers to their movement. In this immensely popular video game genre, it is not necessary to use actual castles and towers during gameplay. Players can play single-player, player-versus-player (PvP), cooperative, or multiplayer tower defense video games. The finest tower defense games have fun gameplay that moves along at a good clip.
Aspects Contributing to the Growth of the Global Market
The comfort of use and rising social interaction over gaming platforms
Compared to console games, mobile games are more user-friendly and open to both seasoned players and newcomers. The controls and gameplay of mobile games are also far more user-friendly. Contrarily, console games have much more complex gameplay, high graphics, and more player options, which makes them hard to play, especially for newcomers. Whether it includes playing against friends or other players directly or merely comparing rankings with them, the most popular mobile games usually include a sizable social gaming component. Social gaming on mobile devices is also the most effective.
Increasing penetration of mobile phones and technological advancements
The gaming sector is expanding at a promising rate thanks to advancements in cutting-edge technology, like virtual reality and augmented reality. The average amount of time spent by adults on digital media channels is also steadily rising thanks to the development of cloud gaming and growing internet usage in the Asia Pacific and other regions. With revenue more than doubling since the start of 2018, the United States has remained the largest market for mobile gaming, outpacing the rest of the world. Because Android smartphones are far more widely used than iPhones in nations like India and Indonesia, Google Play dominates the market for game downloads in Asia. 86% of all downloads occurred on Google Play in the first quarter of 2021, surpassing 71% in Q1 2018.
Factors restraining market growth
Legal regulation and market saturation
Market participants are under tremendous pressure to keep clients due to the fierce rivalry in the industry. As a result, in order to keep players, game developers prioritize offering rich, connected, and customized experiences. However, the industry is facing hurdles due to the lack of innovation in game design and the implementation of identical strategies by many games, which could limit market growth over the projection period.
The European gaming sector has reached a mature stage where customers demand high standards of quality and service from both game developers and operators. Authorities continuously review their current policies and develop new ones as the market changes in order to hold the sector responsible for product quality and service delivery. Regulations and increased political focus are causing additional operational problems. Operators are finding it more difficult to make ends meet as a result of current advertising restrictions, bonus crackdowns, and more stringent AML/KYC inspections.
Impact Analysis of COVID-19
As most nations imposed lockdowns and individuals spent more time at home due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the market for virtual reality games experienced a significant growth in popularity. Numerous VR gaming companies presented a range of promotions to encourage consumers to stay at home and make money from the scenario. For instance, the annual Viveport Infinity subscription was discounted by 75% from US$107.88 to US$27 in 2019–2020.
In April 2020, researchers from UTSA (the University of Texas in San Antonio) created the first accessibility-focused VR game jam on a global scale. The game jam was instantly switched to an online-only setting because of the COVID-19 epidemic. The epidemic significantly boosted the audience that publishers, including all of the titans of the sector, including TD games, could reach.
Segmentation Summary
Product Type Analysis
In 2021, the free-to-play segment had a significant share of 65.5% of the global market. Contrary, the pay-to-play segment will have a higher growth rate from 2022 to 2030. This can be related to the fact that pay-to-play games offer more features, which significantly improves the user's enjoyment of the game.
Nevertheless, it is anticipated that the free-to-play market will continue to rule over the projected period, with a market share of 82.1% by 2030. Around 17% of all tower defense games are paid. This is far more than the typical percentage of apps purchased on Google Play, where the costs range from US$0.6 to US$7 on average. Compared to the US$ 2.03 average pricing of programs in Apple's Appstore.
Platform Analysis
In 2021, the android segment dominated the global industry with a maximum share of 69% and will maintain its position till 2030. This is explained by the fact that android devices are less expensive than iOS devices and have a significant market share in emerging nations like India and Indonesia. On the other hand, the android platform will exceed a CAGR of 10.31% and iOS a CAGR of 10.92% between 2022 - 2030.
Age Group Analysis
In 2021, the 19-35yrs segment dominated the global mobile tower defense games industry and will have a substantial growth rate of 10.62%. Compared to lower percentages in older age groups, 6 out of 10 Americans between the ages of 18 and 29 and 53% between the ages of 30-49 said they play video games occasionally or frequently.
Regional Analysis
In 2021, the Asia Pacific was the highest shareholder with 56.9% with China leading with a share of 55.7% among other countries.
China is likely to dominate the Asia Pacific region, which will grow at the highest rate of 10.76% and the value will reach US$ 1,360.57 million by 2030. By 2030, it is anticipated that the China market will be worth US$ 830.04 Mn. The Asia Pacific region's market has strong development potential and a large market share, which is due to the region's expanding population, rising smartphone penetration, and rising popularity of mobile games.
India and China, two of the most populous and potentially emerging economies in the world, are located in this region, which is also where virtual reality technology is becoming more and more popular. As a result, market participants would likely spend money on VR gaming when launching new goods in the area. Due to the growing use of technology, China will hold a significant portion of the regional VR industry. With a 24.9% market share in 2021, the North American market was in second place.
Prominent Competitors
The well-known companies in the global mobile tower defense games market are:
Ironhide Game Studio
Butterscotch Shenanigans Inc
Nival Interactive Inc.
Gameloft
Ninja Kiwi
TaleWorlds Entertainment
Refinery Productions
Ludosity
Other Prominent Players
Segmentation Outline
The global mobile tower defense games market segmentation focuses on Product Type, Platform, Agr Group, and Region.
By Product Type
Free-to-Play
Pay-to-Play
By Platform
Android
iOS
Others
By Age Group
Less than 18yrs
19-35yrs
36-60yrs
Above 60yrs
By Region
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Western Europe
Eastern Europe
Asia Pacific
China
India
Japan
South Korea
Australia & New Zealand
ASEAN
Rest of Asia Pacific
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
UAE
Saudi Arabia
South Africa
Rest of MEA
