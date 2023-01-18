Darden Wealth Group Welcomes Mark Minder, RFC

ANN ARBOR, MICHIGAN, UNITED STATES, January 18, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Darden Wealth Group (DWG) is excited to announce the arrival of Mark Minder to their team. Minder will serve as the Vice President of Retirement Plans and Benefits.

Prior to joining DWG, Mark founded Minder Planning Group and then in 2020, sharing the same vision as Andrea Darden, he joined forces with her. Mark works with individual families in their wealth management needs specializing in providing solutions to doctors, business owners, and entrepreneurs.

“Coming together with the team at Darden Wealth Group was easy as their beliefs aligned in how to work with clients. Always put the client's needs first and provide the services that fit their needs and they feel confident in attaining their goals.”

Mark began in the industry in 1996 and has earned the Registered Financial Consultant (RFC®) designation through the International Association of Registered Financial Consultants. Additionally, he graduated from Davenport University with an MBA degree.

Darden Wealth Group is a Registered Investment Advisor located in Ann Arbor, MI serving the financial needs of individuals and small businesses. Their mission is to educate, guide, and empower confidence in their clients to aid in achieving their goals.