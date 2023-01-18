Eurofins to Start GRMA’s Approved Certification Body Process
Eurofins is the latest major international group to participate in GRMA’s GMP Certificaiton Program for Dietary Supplements, Cosmetics, & Over the Counter DrugsPA, USA, January 18, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Eurofins Food Assurance US a member of the Eurofins Scientific Group, the Luxembourg-based international group of life science companies, is the latest Authorized Certification Body (CB) to partner with the Global Retail and Manufacturer Alliance (GRMA).
“We’re excited that the GRMA continues to attract globally respected organizations like Eurofins to our GMP program. It speaks to both the global growth of our programs across the Health & Wellness space and the categories,” said GRMA Executive Director Allyn Shultis. “As an active Member for a number of years, Eurofins has been actively involved with various GRMA Initiatives, such as the Dietary Supplement Product Integrity Committee, the Probiotic Working group, and the annual Summit. The growth of this relationship is an inevitable outcome of our shared interests across industries, and having Eurofins start the pathway towards becoming a fully approved CB partner for the GRMA offers additional opportunities for both our US and international-based members.”
Eurofins Food Assurance is now an Authorized GRMA CB and has already started the process to become fully approved and achieve accreditation to the GRMA’s Dietary Supplements, Cosmetics, and Over-the-Counter Drug certification program.
“Our mission is to contribute to the health and safety of all by providing our customers with high quality laboratory and advisory services, and the GRMA Certification program is the perfect match for us to take another step forward on that path,” said Eurofins Food Assurance Managing Director Randy Rankin. “We’re ready to roll up our sleeves and get to work on becoming a fully approved CB.”
Becoming a Fully Approved Certification Body
The GRMA partnered with the ANSI National Accreditation Board (ANAB) to develop a rigorous vetting, authorization, and approval process for CBs. The process ensures the CBs are dedicated to the highest degrees of integrity and professionalism and confirms the partnership between the CB and the GRMA. Upon conclusion of this process, our members and stakeholders are assured of the authority, integrity and trust in the audits performed.
About the GRMA
The Global Retail and Manufacturer Alliance (GRMA) is a member-based non-profit
organization. The members are mostly retailers, manufacturers, trade associations and
certification bodies. The GRMA is dedicated to advancing global quality and safety standards,
focusing on several Health & Wellness Categories like dietary supplements, over-the-counter drug products and cosmetics/personal care products. Visit the GRMA website at grmalliance.org to learn more.
About Eurofins Scientific
Eurofins Scientific is a group of international life sciences companies which provide a unique range of analytical testing services to clients across multiple industries. The group believes it is a world leader in food, environment, pharmaceutical and cosmetic product testing, discovery pharmacology, forensics, advanced material sciences, and in agroscience contract research services. It is also one of the global independent market leaders in genomics and in the support of clinical studies, as well as in biopharma contract development and manufacturing. In addition, Eurofins is one of the leading global emerging players in esoteric and molecular clinical diagnostic testing. Learn more at eurofins.com.
