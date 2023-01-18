ART BEAT MIAMI ART FAIR CLOSES TO RAVE REVIEWS
Art Beat Miami “Audacity” Mural Unveiled at Brightline Miami & Still Available for ViewingMIAMI, FLA., UNITED STATES, January 18, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Art Beat Miami Art Fair Exhibition, a one-of-a-kind experience of visual art, music, fashion and food; held its 9th annual art fair exhibition showcasing the works of more than thirty renowned international and local emerging artists during Miami Art Week/Art Basel at various locations in Miami-Dade County.
“We were excited to celebrate the 9th year of Art Beat Miami. The events took place in the heart of some of Miami’s heritage neighborhoods. The events brought various art forms to the heart of the community,” says Marie Louissaint, Art Beat Miami Producer.
Art Beat Miami Art Fair Exhibition featured 5 days of visual art, music, fashion and entertainment, all free to the community.
The events kicked off with Art Beat Miami Community Day at the Joseph Caleb Center bringing art to an area that would not otherwise be able to enjoy art in their community. Attendees were treated to complimentary food, DJ music, entertainment, and art by artists, including: RGeorges, Augustin Rosier, Bertin Wagnac, Frantz Charlemagne, Efrain Hechavarria Pagan and others.
Not to leave the budding youth artist out, Art Beat Miami presented Painting Our History, a student art workshop where they developed skills while creating art-inspired projects at Soar Park Little Haiti Optimist Club and Joseph Caleb Center Model City Branch Library.
The fair also hosted a Preview Party and unveiled an art mural themed “Audacity” at Brightline Miami featuring artists: Tierra, Marvin Weeks, CJ Latimore, Addonis Parker, Bennie Herron, Nate Dee, Sona and ArtWithDune.
The mural was sponsored by the Southeast Overtown/Park West Community Redevelopment Agency. “Because of its popularity, the art mural will remain on display at Brightline for guests to continue to admire and enjoy”, SEOPW Executive Director, James McQueen said.
Other Art Beat Miami art highlights at Brightline Miami included a free standing 12x10x8 installation entitled “The Orchestra” made from 100% recycled materials, acrylic & metallic paints and varnishes as well as a dedication painting entitled “The Last Stand” created by Mr V the Artist as a tribute to Mikaben, a Haitian musical artist who died earlier this year who performed at Art Beat Miami twice in the past. Also, art was on display from various renowned exhibiting artists throughout the Brightline terminal.
Guests learned more about all the Art Beat Miami exhibiting artists at Conversations with the Artists while enjoying musical performances by The Harden Project.
The events at Brightline culminated with Chefs of the Caribbean Celebrity Brunch Art Beat Miami edition. Featured Celebrity Chefs included: Chef Irie, Chef Creole, Chef Sheron, Chef Garfield and Chef Rob. Guests enjoyed scrumptious light bites, Korbel Champagne and art as the backdrop.
Finally, Art Beat Miami concluded with Sew Artsy (Art on the Catwalk) hosted by the Black Archives at the Historic Lyric Theater in Overtown.
The event featured a wearable art fashion show that took art to new heights in shapes, colors, design, texture and movement on a catwalk truly designed for masterpieces. Fashion designers included: Judith Barnes of JB Couture, Marvalyn Nelson of House of Lamaica Couture, Ruth Louissaint of Ruth Louissaint Designs and Christon Swan of Christon Swan.
For those who missed the art fair, Art Beat Miami’s galleries will also be accessible online from 12/1/2022 through 1/31/2023. Support the Art Beat Miami artists by purchasing their art at artbeatmiami.com.
ABOUT ART BEAT MIAMI:
Art Beat Miami is an experience of art, cultural exchange, food, fashion, and music inspired by Caribbean & African art and artists worldwide. During Art Basel Week, the Community is invited to discover multidisciplinary works of art by internationally recognized artists. Enjoy live music, food, mural exhibitions, special events, and conversations with artists.
