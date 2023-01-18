High 5 Plumbing explodes to 334% growth over three years

Denver plumbing company continues year-over-year growth heading into 2023

DENVER, Jan. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- High 5 Plumbing, a family-owned and operated plumbing company serving residents in the greater Denver metropolitan area, has demonstrated its excellence in the plumbing industry after reporting 334% revenue growth since 2020. The company showcased 64% growth from 2021 to 2022.

"I have been speechless at the rate we've grown since 2020," said Levi Torres, co-owner of High 5 Plumbing. "When the COVID-19 pandemic hit, many companies struggled to stay afloat. Our team displayed resilience and made the necessary changes that allowed us to not only tread water but flourish. Without an excellent team and the Denver community, things could've been different. I couldn't ask for a better group of individuals to work with."

Over the past year, High 5 Plumbing has been recognized for its excellence on numerous occasions. In August 2022, the Denver-based company landed its first placement on the annual Inc. 5000 ranking 3,153 overall, 100th in Colorado and 50th in consumer services.

In May 2022, High 5 Plumbing was named Small Business of the Year by the Denver Metro Chamber of Commerce. The award was determined by a panel of judges as well as a community vote.

"Receiving these awards is a testament to how hard our team works daily," said Cassi Torres, co-owner of High 5 Plumbing. "Your company can't grow if you don't have a team behind you that buys into your goals and vision. From our tremendous growth over the past three years to receiving the awards, none of it would be possible without our High 5 family."

High 5 Plumbing offers a variety of plumbing services to residents in the Denver area, including repair and installation, drain cleaning, pump plumbing, piping, garbage disposal services, sewer line repair, gas plumbing, water heater installation and much more. In addition, the company offers 24/7 emergency services.

About High 5 Plumbing

Founded in 2012, High 5 Plumbing is a local, family-owned company serving residents in the greater Denver metropolitan area. With a professional team that has extensive experience and a commitment to service, High 5 Plumbing offers comprehensive plumbing, sewer and drain services. The company was built on the values of solving plumbing problems and serving every customer with professionalism and respect. For more information about High 5 Plumbing, visit https://www.high5plumbing.com/.

