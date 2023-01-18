Jotul Capital Launches Fully Automated Brokerage Services for Traders

London, England--(Newsfile Corp. - January 18, 2023) - Jotul Capital, a leading trading platform established in 2013, is proud to announce the launch of new brokerage services for traders in the market. The company's goal is to provide traders with the tools and resources they need to succeed in the financial markets.

The new services offered by Jotul Capital include quick deposit and withdrawal of funds, advanced analytical tools, and a training center for new traders. The company also places a strong emphasis on safety, using modern mechanisms to protect trader's funds.

Jotul Capital also offers a free demo account for traders to try out the platform and improve their skills before opening a live trading account. Additionally, the platform provides risk management tools to help traders limit losses and lock in profits.

"We are excited to launch these new brokerage services and provide traders with the tools they need to succeed in the financial markets," said James Bell, CEO of Jotul Capital. "Our goal is to act in the best interests of traders and help them achieve their financial goals."

Jotul Capital has a proven track record of success, with over 2.7 million transactions per month and a diverse portfolio of over 800 different stocks from various global markets. The company is committed to expanding its international presence in the global financial market.

For more information about Jotul Capital and its new brokerage services, please visit the company's website at jotulcapital.com.

Media Details:

Company Name: Jotul Capital

Contact: James Bell

Phone Number: +447717077906

E-mail Address: james.bell@jotulcapital.com

Location: Main office; 30 ST. MARY AX LONDON ENGLAND EC3A 8EP

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/151715