AMDETECH’s iPro+ Screen Protectors for iPhones Guarantee Crystal Clear Vision

DIY Installation Frame KIT by AMDETECH AMDETECH iPro+ Mini Charger

We are excited to introduce our new Fast Charger Mini iPro+ to the market. Our goal is to provide our customers with the best possible mobile experience, and this charger is a step in that direction” — Dmitro Yaroshenko

PETRICH, BLAGOEVGRAD, BULGARIA, January 18, 2023 / EINPresswire.com / -- AMDETECH , a high-quality phone accessory provider, is offering fast delivery of its innovative, easy-to-fit iPro+ Tempered Glass Screen Protectors, engineered for premium protection for the iPhone range.The company’s exceptional Tempered iPRO+ Glass for iPhone 6 to 13 Pro series are available to be shipped to Greece, Bulgaria and Germany within three days of ordering. They are available at Amdetech.com and Amazon.de.AMDETECH’s Acrylic+ technology is the latest innovation in glass protection materials for mobile phone screens and cameras due to its extremely high resistance to impacts, shocks, cracks, scratches and even dust.Compatible with most iPhone cases, the screen protector has been precision cut by laser and designed to fit perfectly on the surface of a device for maximum coverage and ultimate protection.With anti-scratch technology and iPhone clear vision, the transparent color of the Acrylic+ 9H, with a hardness and thickness of 0.3mm, guarantees not even the slightest variation of color distortion with the smallest range of gamma color on screen.An AMDETECH screen protector comes with an easy-to-use DIY kit. The package includes two tempered glass protection screens, cleaning kits and a new alignment helping tool to enable easy application of the screen to the mobile device.Now, iPhone users can easily add their own screen protector from AMDETECH at home without the need to pay enormous costs for the same service with a trip to a phone accessories retailer.The AMDETECH screen protectors, from as little as €10 up to €12.50, are available from Amdetech.com and Amazon.de. Each product comes with a lifetime tech support warranty.More productsAMDETECH also stocks other key accessories for the iPhone series. This includes the AMDETECH Fast Charger Mini iPro+ , the ultimate power solution for your mobile phone.With its 20W PD 3.0 output and GaN Tech technology, this compact charger quickly and efficiently charges your iPhone up to 50% faster than a regular charger.Not only is the Fast Charger Mini iPro+ incredibly small and lightweight, making it perfect for on-the-go use, but it is also compatible with a wide range of devices. The charger supports older iPhone models that require a 5W charger, as well as all models of Apple, Samsung, Xiaomi, and Huawei.For more information, price and stock availability for AMDETECH’s exciting range of products, see here: Amdetech.com.

AMDETECH DIY Kit Install by yourself the Tempered iPro+ Glass with alignment helper tool