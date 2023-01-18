Give the Gift of Whiskey Stones and Enamel Pins to Whiskey Lovers and Alcohol Enthusiasts with Cocktail Critters
Surprise whiskey lovers and bartender friends with cocktail-themed t-shirts, hats, sweaters, enamel pins, and phone cases.HONOLULU, HAWAII, UNITED STATES, January 18, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Cocktail Critters has recently launched their new line of cocktail-themed enamel pins, which make for the best whiskey gift for whiskey lovers, alcohol enthusiasts, and aspiring and current bartenders. These enamel pins feature adorable animals and mythical creatures paired with different cocktails. Some of these combinations include the cat and wine pin, fox and negroni pin, dragon and martini pin, or even the Count negroni pin, which features a bat.
One of their best-selling whiskey gifts is the Scotch Ness Critter Whiskey Stone which will make for the perfect gift for a whiskey lover, friend, or family member. Not only is it a practical gift that they can use for drinking whiskey, but it also adds a touch of whimsy to the whole experience since the whiskey stone is shaped like the Loch Ness monster.
The Scotch Ness Critter Stone is made from stainless steel and silicon, making it durable and easy to clean. The small metal critter rests on top of a strong suction cup that can be stuck to the bottom of the glass so that it stays in place. This whiskey stone is also BPA-free and completely dishwasher safe. The stone needs to be chilled in the refrigerator for 3 hours, and then the little monster will be ready to chill any drink it comes across.
The founder of Cocktail Critters, Mitchel Lum, also known as Kai, said in an interview with Drink Magazine Asia, “Bartenders love initiatives started by other bartenders. Whether that’s a meetup for health, showcasing new products, or sharing incredible cocktail menus from our friends around the world. The positive responses have been overwhelmingly incredible – and continually encourage me to develop and build this brand.”
At Cocktail Critters, there are a plethora of cocktail-related accessories available for purchase, in addition to enamel pins and whiskey stones. From face masks, hats, phone cases, sweaters, to stickers and t-shirts, there are a wide variety of products to purchase and gift. When in doubt about the best whiskey gift for whiskey lovers, alcohol enthusiasts, and bartenders, the Cocktail Critters Gift Card, that is available in a number of different price ranges, is always an excellent alternative.
About Cocktail Critters:
Cocktail Critters, founded by Mitchell Lum, is an online retail brand that is dedicated to showing the world just how riveting cocktail-making and bartending can be. They want to help new bartenders and even experienced pub staff express themselves better through the means of accessories that give the nod to their work. They specialize in making adorable apparel and enamel lapel pins that feature different kinds of creatures paired with classic cocktails, spirits, and other beverages. What’s more, each of their lapel pins is an original work of art, which is later digitised and then hand-crafted for their customers.
