Innovative Pet Nutrition: Insect-Based Dog Food E-Commerce Store Launch By Boggos

GURGAON, HARYANA, INDIA, January 18, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Boggos, a leading pet nutrition company, is excited to announce the launch of its new insect-based dog food e-commerce store. This innovative store offers a wide range of sustainable and healthy pet food options, including a variety of insect-based dog food products that are packed with essential nutrients and are more environmentally friendly compared to traditional meat-based options. With the growing demand for alternative protein sources and eco-friendly options, Boggos aims to provide pet owners with a convenient and easy way to access these products through our e-commerce store. The store offers special promotions and discounts for customers at launch and customers can access the store and place orders easily.

About Boggos

Boggos is a pet nutrition company that is dedicated to providing healthy and sustainable options for pet owners. The company mission is to improve the health and well-being of pets through its innovative products while also reducing the environmental impact of pet food production. Boggos values quality, sustainability, and innovation.

Boggos has achieved several milestones in its journey to becoming a leading pet nutrition company. Some of these include:

Developed an insect-based dog food formula that has received positive feedback from veterinarians and pet owners

Successfully completed a pilot run of its insect-based dog food products, and received positive feedback from customers

Secured partnerships with leading pet retailers to make its products available in stores across the country

Received recognition and awards for its sustainable sourcing and production practices.

Collaborated with researchers and research institutions on the nutritional value and safety of its products

Launched its website that provides a platform for customers to purchase products and get the latest information about the company and its products

Boggos also has a strong presence on social media and has built a loyal customer base through its engagement with pet owners and veterinarians.

The Benefits of Insect-based Dog Food

Insect-based dog food offers a number of benefits for both pets and the environment.

Nutritional Value: Insects are a rich source of essential nutrients such as protein, fat, minerals, and vitamins. They are also a good source of essential amino acids and are more easily digestible than traditional meat-based dog food options.

Environmental Impact: Insect-based dog food has a much lower carbon footprint than traditional meat-based options. Insects require less land, water, and energy to produce, making them a more sustainable choice. Additionally, insects emit fewer greenhouse gases and produce less waste compared to traditional livestock.

Sustainability: Insect-based dog food production is less resource-intensive and more sustainable compared to traditional livestock farming. Insects can be grown on organic waste, reducing the need for valuable land and water resources.

Allergies: Some dogs may have allergies to certain meats, such as chicken or beef. Insect-based dog food can provide a good alternative for these dogs as it is a novel protein source.

Cost-effective: Insect-based dog food is generally more cost-effective to produce compared to traditional meat-based options. This is due to the fact that insects are more efficient at converting feed into protein and require less land, water, and energy to produce. This can result in lower costs for pet food manufacturers, which can ultimately be passed on to the consumer.

Global availability: Insects can be found in almost all parts of the world, which means that insect-based dog food can be produced locally in most regions. This helps to reduce transportation costs and the environmental impact of importing pet food from other countries.

Less controversial: Insect-based dog food is considered less controversial than other alternative protein sources such as lab-grown meat. This is because insects have been consumed by humans and animals for centuries and are widely accepted as a food source.

Special promotions and discounts available

Boggos is offering special promotions and discounts to customers at the launch of its new insect-based dog food e-commerce store. These promotions are designed to encourage customers to try the new products and experience the benefits for themselves. Some of the promotions available at launch include:

Buy one, get one free: Customers can purchase one bag of insect-based dog food and receive a second bag of the same product for free. This promotion is available for a limited time only.

Free shipping: Customers who place orders above a certain amount will receive free shipping on their purchase.

Gift with purchase: Customers who purchase a certain amount of insect-based dog food will receive a complimentary gift, such as a puzzle toy or a feeding bowl.

Refer a friend: Customers who refer a friend to the e-commerce store will receive a discount on their next purchase.

Samples: Customers will have access to samples of the insect-based dog food to try before purchasing.

Customers can access the Boggos' new insect-based dog food e-commerce store by visiting our website at www.boggos.in. They can also place orders through the website, where they will find detailed information about our products, including ingredients, nutritional information, and pricing.