Former Carta Executive joins Fintech startup CLOWD9 to lead global expansion

Blake McClelland joins cloud native decentralized payments processor platform, CLOWD9, to drive global sales and business development.

CITY OF LONDON, LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, January 18, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- CLOWD9 is pleased to announce and welcome Blake McClelland as Senior Vice President of Sales. Blake will be responsible for the leadership of the CLOWD9 Sales & Business Development team across all regions. Blake is a well-known figure in the payments industry, bringing with him over 14 years of experience at Carta Worldwide, where he was most recently Vice President of Business Development & Alliances. During his time there, he successfully drove significant revenue growth through innovative partnerships and strategic initiatives. Prior to joining Carta, Blake served in various roles at several other technology companies including Scotiabank.

Suresh Vaghjiani, CEO & Co-Founder of CLOWD9: "I am thrilled to welcome Blake as our new SVP of Sales, Blake has an impressive track record when it comes to building high performing teams that deliver results quickly while also creating long term customer relationships based on trust and understanding. His expertise in developing successful go-to-market strategies combined with his deep knowledge of the latest trends in payments technology and products make him an ideal leader for our growing sales function / team."

Blake McClelland: "It is exciting to join CLOWD9 at such an important point in the company’s growth; working with their cutting-edge cloud native technology will enable customers to scale globally and expand quicker. I am very much looking forward to being a part of such an experienced team.”

About CLOWD9

CLOWD9 Ltd. is the world’s first cloud native, decentralized payments processing platform. Born in the cloud, the platform delivers uncompromising, limitless payments technology around the globe. Founded in the UK by authoritative payments experts and advised by finance executives and entrepreneurs, CLOWD9 processes payments for traditional banks, neo banks and fintechs. Its platform architecture is global by design, allowing it to scale at speed, quickly establish in new markets and service regional payment preferences across traditional card, bank transfers, QR codes, biometrics or cryptocurrency.

